Press Conference: Perquimans, 1A volleyball runner-up

wanted, but you guys have had an outstanding season. Um, you have a lot to be proud of. So I’ll just ask you to make a brief opening statement and then introduce your two players and we’ll take questions from the media. Okay. Um, uh, like you said, we had a great season, um, any time that you can make it this far and represent your county and you’re, and your, your community, we’re so proud of these girls. And um, even though it didn’t work out the way that we wanted to work out, we have nothing to Hang our heads about. We played until every point we never gave up and just extremely proud of them. And this is seniors. Um, Tori Williamson and question coach. Uh, guys lead for him. First set, third set, we’re kind of hard with how they ended. Was it something with, where they were in their rotation that allowed them to kind of make up ground on you. Maybe I felt like, you know, we were kind of struggling a little bit with services, especially when they were serving short. We were having a hard time with that. And so I think once they kind of did that a little bit in a row, we had a hard time getting out of that. Um, but I felt like when we were aggressive when we were playing our game, which we did a lot today, I felt like we were playing really good volleyball. It’s just, you know, breaks here and there that just didn’t go our way and um, you know, I think I’d like to start over and do it again and try again and see, you know, I feel like we could we could do better next time but maybe we’ll get a chance again, but I’m really proud of the way that they didn’t stop fighting even after down two sets to nothing, you know, we came out fighting in that third set and um you know just like I said it just some things didn’t fall our way and but extremely proud for either of the players um in the last couple of years you’ve tested yourselves and playing these other good programs and this year um Same thing, you’ve played three Finalists to eight Finalists on two and one against them. Um When you think of like the kind of Heartbreak in the last few years to not get to this stage. I know it’s kind of bittersweet right now, but what does it say about how you guys were able to stay with it and get your school, get your county back to a state championship the first time in a really long time. What was it was it wasn’t me to uh to get back to break after, especially after the Heartbreak in the Playoffs last year’s. Yeah. Um I think it felt really amazing to be able to come here. I think we worked hard even in the loss the early loss against JH Rose, that’s what really showed us what we need to work on. I think we put a lot of effort into growing and getting better as a team and then our setter Maddie chalk, she broke her foot and we had to adjust to that too. And I think we’re just such a tight and close knit team, were able to adjust to anything that we needed to and we, we never stopped loving each other up. I feel like we’re such a positive team and I’m just so grateful that I got to play with. Yeah, I definitely agree with that. In the past three years we played together, we’ve actually lost out in the fourth round every year and I just, that’s a lot of motivation, especially being our senior year, like to get back and to actually push through the fourth round and then the fifth round to get to this place. It just took a lot and like I said like this special, it’s, I’ve never felt this before and we’ve come through a lot this year. So it’s a big connection. They kind of alluded to it. But for a while, your school, your county was kind of off the map in terms of sports and then the one you guys have been on the last few years, the runs your baseball team has been on have really kind of put performance back in on the map and in the scene in high school sports in North Carolina to look up in the crowd and just see how many people made that drive for you guys. How special is it to be a part of this community and to know that you’re kind of showing out here in Raleigh today. I think it’s really special considering it’s just a one day school. But I think we’ve always known we had that community behind us. We’ve seen it with the baseball and we knew once we got here even before that we had people coming out feeling this, the whole entire stands for big games. And I just, I feel so grateful to have our community. It is a small town. But when you look up there, you wouldn’t be able to tell that everybody knows each other and I’m just so grateful for them. I knew they were welcoming. Yeah. Tell us at school all week. Yeah. We’re coming to watch you guys on Saturday and it just feels really good. Like Tori said to have that community behind you and to know that they’re gonna be there, they’re there for baseball, we were there for baseball and now they’ve come in, they’re here for us and that feels really good. That support behind you. Yeah. Well, I mean, I graduated from Women’s in 1996 and so, you know, it’s where I’ve been born and raised and so it’s really special, you know to get here and I know that the fans are just as proud of us. You know, if we walked out of here as the winners, I know they’re equally as proud of us for what we’ve done and, and to get here and, and I’m excited to hug them and tell them thank you for coming and for being our support system all season because they’ve been huge for us, um Christie. Um, so you guys came out strong in that third set, um, and despite being out to, was there something you said you had, did you have a message for the team? Like going into that third set? I think we just kind of talked about playing our game. We never really felt like we were playing our tempo game are um, the game that we play have played so well this season and I think it might have been, some would have been nerves, but I just felt like when we, we were playing our game, we were playing so good and I just um just encouraged them to try to complete that into that so much could change. We hadn’t played 1/5 set all season. So we were like, hey, let’s do it today. Let’s Let’s make today the fifth set. So, um, they played hard, you know, I couldn’t ask for anything more. They kept fighting and they’re amazing. I’m gonna miss them a lot senior years. Oh wow. A lot of successful runs over the last four years. What has this program meant to you over the last few years. Um, so one thing that we like to say, especially our football, this family and it means forget about me. I love you and I think that’s a great way to just describe our program and just felt like one big family, so especially to be a part of it and I’m really gonna miss it. So I think our program has a lot of drive and determination. I feel like there’s not a single practice or game that we don’t give 100% and I feel like that expectation going into today was still there and it felt the same to me. I feel like we always have given 100% and I just love this program so much because um, it gives us and each other the opportunity to be our best when we go out there and no slacking off and I’m just so proud of everybody today because you can tell they’re the same determination that’s always been there the whole entire season. And that’s why I love this class that helped you get to your first state title appearance class. Oh man, we don’t have time for that. Um, I mean they’re amazing. They’re, they’re leaders on and off the court. You know, they’re um, they’re excellent in the classroom. They’re excellent in the community. They’re excellent on the court. You know, there’s just so many things about each one of them that they bring to the team and you know, it’s irreplaceable, you know what, not just the Kills and the sets and all that, it’s not just that, it’s the leadership, the way they hold each other accountable, you know, and they, they set that standard and the Younger players, they see it and they and they respect it and they see how great they are and um it’s awesome. It’s awesome. I feel like if I could add something, just one more thing. Um I think this team has been an amazing team and I think I just want to give all the Glory to God for it because every game we would pray before we would pray after and I just love that we were all able to join together and put the focus is on that and I’m just so grateful for a team that we can display our faith in and, and I just want to go to God for being able to come here and I absolutely agree with that. I feel like that’s even brought us closer, like our relationships with God, we’ve had most people back to the community come in and give us devotions, beat us and just pray for us and that really means a lot and like God definitely got a great group of people behind you and you got a great group of people waiting to hug your neck when you get out of here goes, girls, Congratulations on a great year and you’ll hold your head okay