Press Conference: Millbrook, 4A volleyball Champions

So we won one since 1995 for the Mill Creek Wildcat. So congratulations on that coach. I’m just gonna ask you to just make a brief opening statement, introduce yourself and your players and then we’ll take questions from the guys here. Yeah, head coach, Stephen Abbott. I brought uh Senior Captain Patrick, the player of the state final kiki Horn and then other Captain senior center tomorrow. How do you think what you think about the game? Uh We talked a lot about our game plan. We watched a good amount of film on them and early in that first set we felt pretty confident because they did all the things that we thought they might do. We know they’re a real Offensive team at the pen. We noticed that they swung a lot of line and they swung really hard. We worked a lot of practice this past couple of days, getting our block out to the line, pressing over. We’re trying to mitigate, we know they’re great, they’re gonna score but we’re just trying to slow them down a little bit. Um They were being successful, we ended up making a defensive shift in the second set. We started rotating our six defender out there and SG I got, I don’t know how many, but she definitely got some great digs back there. Those are big momentum points. I think when we were able to shut down their pens, that’s when we were able to take advantage of them Coach, you know, maybe before last season and always like a little bit over 500 making the Playoffs last two years. Really making some noise. What’s allowed this thing thinks that like all come together the way it has and now you’re gonna stay champion. Yeah, I think it’s the culture of the program has been growing. And some of these Seniors who are sitting next to me as freshmen came into this program and they had a goal and from the first day of freshman year, this is what they wanted. They told me very quickly that they’ve been working on this for four years. This is the year they’re gonna do it our first practice. They all said that that’s their goal, that’s their dream, that’s what they want. I think early in the season, we, we really started to prove to ourselves that that dream was real attainable and that we should be there. We deserve to be, there were beating teams that meant that we should be the team at the end of the season. Um, so I think just that by it and we just have great players on the entire rosters that do their role, great. Whether that’s getting us kills, sets cheering for us on the bench, pushing us in practice, pushing us in the locker room. We have a lot of leadership, not everyone leads on the court, but the culture of the program is everyone works together and I think everyone just really loves each other fights for each other. Our team just finds a way to win even when we’re not doing well on the scoreboard. I always have that confidence that we’re gonna find a way to claw back. We’re just fighters. They felt like they kind of lost the game and served receive. Did you guys like the way your service was coming out? You kind of feel like the game plan was working there? Yeah, 100%. Our goals just be aggressive from the service line, keep them out of system. We trust you can dig up all the balls and then we’ll really get out of the system. So we were confident with that plan. Yeah, I think we felt we were getting our jitters out in that first set, coming to a gym we’ve never served in and it looks a little bit different. You’re staring at something you never looked at before. So I think there were some jitters in the beginning. We were missing a lot of service but we really cranked up the intensity of our serve in that 2nd and 3rd set and I think we were able to capitalize on them running a lot of their offense out of system. We started to frustrate their pens and we were able to just put runs of 345 at the service line quickly side out and then do it again. I think that’s how we were able to beat them and set two and three so easily, especially for you. I think 26 is the official, we’ve got for kills. Obviously it takes, you know, uh, digs and bump some good passing to make that happen. But when did you kind of know that you were in the zone offensively and you’re gonna be able to honestly when Kate sent me that step from all the way across the corner, I swing that down the line. I was like, it’s up from there. We’re winning this game. I’m smacking everything down. She asked me in cabo. She tells me that so I swing away. I know she has my back if the block gets it. So just confidence in my team helps me to swing. When when can you kind of tell that she’s going to be able to take over a game? Like there’s always a point in the game where she gets a special and especially special deal and you see it in her face and that’s when we look, I look over to my Assistant coaches and I go, all right, we’re gonna win, we’re gonna win. And we saw that at Gibbons at a certain point on Tuesday night and uh, saw it again today pretty early on kiki was dialed in. So, you know, kate of being sent to senior captains. I mean, how special is it, uh, this is because you have thought your freshman year that this will be the way your senior year wraps up with the state championship. Yeah, kate and I have, we’ve had this locked in since week one of our restaurants here. Like we’ve texted about it, talked about it. We said, imagine that last point like what’s gonna happen on that last point of our senior year, we’re gonna walk across our stage with rings on our fingers like we’ve been locked in for this, Our team has been locked in for this and we’ve been ready for this forever. This still doesn’t even feel real ready. Can you think of this game? Like you’ve had, you’ve had great games all year long. But to have it like this stage, like every fan’s living here and talking about like, can you believe that? Number 14? What do you think? Like what confidence is that giving you going into like next year? And now it’s like people talking to other casual fans, We have watched the game just to see hey in the state championship now they’re like, you’re like, people know who you are. Yeah. Well obviously I’m thanks to the seniors. They came in. They brought me in welcoming, They told me, hey, we got you, we got you covered. We got past that. You’re setting, they allow me to do my job. They do there. So just help me and maybe on the next season’s momentum. I learned how to be a leader on the court because of them and I’ll just leave that into next year. You guys have talked about, you know, locking this vision in since your freshman year and he mentioned earlier that earlier this season, you beat the teams that, you know, if you beat them, you’re gonna be there green level, Green hope I think even given early and then obviously in the playoffs, those are kind of the triumph. If you beat those teams, you’re gonna be the favorites in the east. How big were those early ones to kind of give you the confidence to know that, you know, you’ve been planning for this for years and now it’s on track. You gotta kind of layout. They were really just stepped on our ladder. Like we were taking one game at a time. Like what we need to do to beat this team and move on to the next game and dominate on our side. Uh, I think 26 James to the math about nine kills set. Uh, we mentioned Tonight you think that much or it’s just kind of the flow of the game thing they can’t do anything with. I think we had some struggle with passing, maybe that first set where we’re having to do it. We’ve, we’ve kind of gone to different ways in our offense before. Like that’s, you know, running the middle’s a lot and trying to pull the defense into that and then getting our pen started. That was our game plan going into Gibbons and that didn’t work well. We had to give it to the pens and our pens came through for us when we needed them to get a good night that night. So going in here, we were like, Let’s get the pens established and as soon as they start making a shift and then we can run our middles. Uh and our middles were extremely efficient. I don’t know what they’re hitting totals were, but for the number of sets they get, they’re always efficient. So we’re trying to establish our Pins and then we can hurt them in other ways. I know we had some good swings on the right side too. I don’t think many programs have big left handed right sides. There’s only some that I’ve seen this year. So I think we catch people off guard with having her swing that way. So then Anytime they shift their focus, that’s when we can kind of hurt them another way. I know this one was a bit less strenuously intense than the one and a couple of others in the east, but that’s a really good team over there that made it all the way through the west bracket. What were some of the things that they did that maybe gave you a little bit of trouble that you had to find a way to get around. They had two really big outsides and we had to be able to in the middle of the game, adjust our defense around that and find a way to stop them either blocking or digging or somehow find a way to stop their two big hitters. Yeah, I don’t say that something is very aggressive and good. So luckily for us, we have really good added photos to let us sign out quickly that something was really good. Last thing I’m gonna ask you guys, so you get that warming up tonight, you go back in the tunnel, come out, the lights go out, what’s going on? What’s going on in your minds as you’re getting ready for this one? What were you guys thinking about? Honestly, I just, I don’t really think about anything. I didn’t really have nerves going into the game. We all talked about like if we were nervous and like most of us there was like a you who had some nerves that we should get on the first set and after that like even lining up, I didn’t really feel much like, yeah, we played back in the locker room so I felt pretty like coffee because I’m all about God and then I’ll see all of this going, Let’s go, Let’s go, Let’s go. I’m just getting myself hyped up. Yeah, I mean I was just thinking about like we deserve to be here, we were ready for this. We knew this was gonna happen for us. So I feel like in our brains, we were just locked in and ready for this last way. Yeah, thanks