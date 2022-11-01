Presque Isle prepares to host Regional Soccer Championship games

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) – The Gehrig Johnson Athletic Complex at the Presque Isle Middle School will be a busy place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two Regional Championship soccer games are scheduled each evening starting with the Class D games on Tuesday and the Class C games on Wednesday. Once again it is a great opportunity to showcase the facility to soccer fans.

Mark White: “We are very excited. Once again, we get to showcase our facility and have some Championship soccer in November. We are looking forward to it. My crew is ready, they are experienced, and we can’t wait for the fans and teams to get here on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The complex has hosted several Regional and State games over the past few years, including the State Class C and D games last year. White says that once again his Veteran staff will do everything they can to make it a great experience for the teams, coaches, and fans

White:” Attendants are on hand to help people park and get out. So far the last three or four times we have done this we have had a good plan so no reason to think that will be any different tomorrow and Wednesday.”

The Athletic Administrator is expecting large crowds for all four games. There will be a huge Aroostook County contingent hand along with large crowds expected from Penobscot Valley, Bangor Christian, Bucksport and Washington Academy.

White:” Four of the eight teams are from the County so we are expecting really good crowds. We are ready for them, and the concession stand will be well stocked. We will have plenty of people on hand to help and we are looking forward to welcoming people here on the next couple of nights.”

