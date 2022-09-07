Presidents Cup Team USA Finalised

Davis Love III has finalized the USA team for this month’s Presidents Cup by adding his six captain’s picks to the six players who had already qualified.

Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner were handed the final six places for the Clash with Trevor Immelman’s International Team at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, between 20-25 September. Love’s announcement was made on social media with the caption: “Youth and experience coming together”.

