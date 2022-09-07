Presidents Cup Team USA Finalised

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Davis Love III has finalized the USA team for this month’s Presidents Cup by adding his six captain’s picks to the six players who had already qualified.

Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner were handed the final six places for the Clash with Trevor Immelman’s International Team at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, between 20-25 September. Love’s announcement was made on social media with the caption: “Youth and experience coming together”.

The four rookies, plus Spieth and Kisner, joined automatic Qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau to make up the youngest USA team in Presidents Cup history, with an average age of just under 30.

Despite having to do without the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, Love has still managed to name an extremely strong team, with Kisner the lowest in the world rankings at 26th. The only American LIV player ranked higher is Johnson at 22, although the players who have defected to Greg Norman’s new tour are all tumbling down the rankings as the events don’t carry ranking points. Another LIV player, Phil Mickelson is the record scorer in Presidents Cup history.

International Team Captain Immelman, who has described LIV as a “giant pain in my a**”, finalized his team earlier this week, having lost more players in the wake of the latest LIV defections. Already without the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer, Immelman lost World No.2 Cameron Smith, No.19 Joaquin Niemann and Marc Leishman, who all became ineligible when they took part in LIV Boston last weekend. Immelman added five Rookies plus Si Woo Kim to his team, which already contained Masters Champions Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott.

The Presidents Cup is a Biennial four-day team event between the US and an International team excluding Europe. Tiger Woods led the US to a narrow 16-14 win in 2019 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, extending the American lead to 11 wins, one loss and one tie.

Team USA