Presidents Cup Saturday pairings, matchups for foursomes/fourballs

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won again on Friday, and they’ll team up again on Saturday morning. Getty Images

The Internationals have work to do, but eight crucial points are up for grabs on Saturday at Quail Hollow Club.

It’s a Pivotal day in this 14th Presidents Cup, as the US, holding a commanding 8-2 lead after two days, can technically put this thing away with a dominating performance on Saturday. Meanwhile, it’s the perfect opportunity for the Internationals to flip the entire event.

The US won the first session 4-1 and the second 4-1 as well, but anything can happen with eight matches slated for the second-to-last day. They’ll play four foursomes matches (alternate shot) in the morning and four fourballs matches (best ball) in the afternoon, which will set the stage for 12 singles matches on Sunday to decide who wins the Presidents Cup.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will team up again on Saturday morning. They are 2-0 this week. The other 2-0 US duo, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, are sitting the foursomes session.

The US leads the all-time series 11-1-1. The US needs 15 points to retain the Cup and 15.5 to win.

The complete matchups for the foursomes session are below, with the first match beginning at 7:12 am ET. Matchups for the afternoon session will be announced on Saturday morning. The first hour of the TV broadcast will be 7-8 am ET on Golf Channel, and NBC will handle the bulk of the coverage from 8 am-6 pm

Presidents Cup format

Thursday: 5 foursomes matches (alternate shot)

Friday: 5 fourball matches (best ball)

Saturday: 4 foursomes matches; 4 fourball matches

Sunday: 12 singles matches

Presidents Cup Saturday foursomes pairings, matchups (ET)

Match 11, 7:12 a.m. — Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (INT)

Match 12, 7:24 am am — Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (INT)

Match 13, 7:36 a.m am — Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) vs. KH Lee/Tom Kim (INT)

Match 14, 7:48 am am — Tony Finau/Max Homa (USA) vs. Si Woo Kim/Cameron Davis (INT)

Sitting USA: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel

Sitting INT: Taylor Pendrith, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Presidents Cup Saturday fourballs pairings, matchups (ET)

Match 15, TBA — TBA vs. TBA

Match 16, TBA — TBA vs. TBA

Match 17, TBA — TBA vs. TBA

Match 18, TBA — TBA vs. TBA

Sitting USA: TBA

Sitting INT: TBA

