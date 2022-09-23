Presidents Cup Coverage Is All Commercials And Golf Fans Are Livid

In case you haven’t seen, there’s a Presidents Cup golf tournament going on right now.

And, apparently, several fans haven’t I see a lot of anything.

We’re nearly two full days into the event, and golf fans have evidently had ENOUGH of NBC, Peacock and Golf Channel’s coverage.

Their biggest issue? Well, it’s simple, but a pretty glaring one: they’re not actually seeing any golf!

Instead of simply showing the action on the course – which shouldn’t be difficult considering the style of tournament and number of players actually on the course – viewers have so far been treated to constant commercials, split-screen coverage, and more filler content than anyone signed up for.

Predictably, everyone has just about had enough of it.

Holy shit the President’s Cup coverage is @GolfChannel is horrible. We saw 4 shots (one from a previous day) and then they hit us with ANOTHER commercial. — Brett Boyer (@bboyer14) September 23, 2022

@PresidentsCup @peacock coverage is brutal! Just was told that hole 1 was halved with pars. Showed Scott lining up a 6 ft ape putt and then “took it over to the first” cut back to Davis putting “Scott rolled his in.” @NoLayingUp cmon!!! — Rob Blevins (@RobBlevins33) September 23, 2022

Hey @nbc @peacock @GolfChannel can we do a better job covering the Presidents Cup? Tired of the rapid cut to Comedian while commentators are still talking, and when it comes back, most of the time it’s mid shot… One of the worst coverage I’ve ever seen — Eddy Whitaker (@EddyWhitaker) September 23, 2022

@nbc this coverage of the Presidents cup is atrocious. No clue what’s happening in any match, have seen maybe one shot from Spieth and JT’s group. I see more commercials about the Presidents cup then the actual golf. Hard to create more golf fans when the TV product is like this. — Jack Bell (@JacklachlanB) September 23, 2022

I wish they would run a few more commercials during the .@PresidentsCup coverage. .@NoLayingUp — how many actual full shots have we seen? Not many. Unreal to me — #1 Pro Sports Handicapper in the world (@mikedaviswins) September 23, 2022

Presidents Cup coverage roasted on social media

Those, by the way, are just the tip of the iceberg.

Fans were outraged during Thursday’s opening round at Quail Hollow, calling the coverage “dreadful,” mocking a now viral picture of a mostly empty grandstand and bemoaning the lack of superstars in the event.

Of course, the PGA’s favorite new startup – LIV Golf – was also mentioned by several fans.

Ryder Cup v Presidents Cup summed up in 2 photos. pic.twitter.com/25HR17GU4d — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) September 22, 2022

NBC has less than 10 players on the course and still can’t show every shot from the international team? Unreal. — Bruno Beidacki (@BrunoBeidacki) September 22, 2022

@NBC should be ashamed of this coverage of the #PresidentsCup – We’re just watching isolated shots and putts, not matches. And my GOD, the commercial time is MORE than the actual play 🙄🙄🙄#NBC @GolfChannel #pgatour — MattyKUSA 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@MattyK_USA) September 23, 2022

The Presidents Cup has become such a grim event. Almost as Grim as the Foxtel coverage which somehow manages to miss shots when there’s only six players still on the course. — Brad Thompson (@bradthompson83) September 22, 2022

Hilarious that people have bagged the free and ad free telecast of #LIVgolf on YouTube, where you see every good shot

And the alternative for the #PresidentsCup is only for those watching on paid subscriptions, with ads and a terrible coverage which misses shots

Weird 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Andrew Kirby (@AndrewKirbyGolf) September 23, 2022

Is anyone running a clock on actual golf coverage vs commercials by the hour @PresidentsCup? This feels absurd. Couple shots, then break/playthrough 🙄 I mean what is the point of the three main sponsors? @GolfChannel @NBCSports getting that bag. Hope the weekend is better 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWJBF) September 23, 2022

Presidents cup kinda blows without the liv guys — charles dingus (@yathatsucks) September 23, 2022

The atmosphere at the Presidents Cup looks intense. So cool to see the passion. Almost feels like a LIV Portland, even LIV Boston atmosphere — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 23, 2022

Yikes.

For those wondering, it’s an Absolute Bloodbath at the moment in favor of the good guys. The US is currently up 4-1 as we enter the afternoon portion of Day 2.

Perhaps you’ll catch a glimpse of the action if you don’t blink!