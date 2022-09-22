Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Presidents Cup 2022 Live Stream

The world of golf turns its attention to the 2022 Presidents Cup this week as the USA and International sides battle it out again. Last time out a Tiger Woods-led side managed to come back to win at Royal Melbourne and this time Davis Love III leads the USA team at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Below are the teams.

USA Team: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

International Team: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Adam Scott, Mito Pereira, Taylor Pendrith, KH Lee, Sebastian Munoz, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis

For those of you unaware this is how the Presidents Cup works. Five foursomes matches will be played Thursday, followed by five four-ball matches Friday. Saturday is the only day with two rounds, featuring four foursomes matches in the morning, and four four-ball matches in the afternoon. The competition concludes with 12 singles matches on Sunday. With 30 matches, it will take 15.5 points to win the Cup.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the details.

Presidents Cup Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options, but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

US TV Schedule – 2022 Presidents Cup

All times EST

Thursday, September 22: 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, September 23: 11.30am-6pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, September 24: 7am-8am (Golf Channel/Peacock), 8am-6pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, September 25: 12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)

NBC’s Golf Channel, its streaming service Peacock, and NBC itself will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule – 2022 Presidents Cup

Thursday, September 22: 5.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, September 23: 5.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, September 24: 12pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, September 25: 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking to sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other Sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule – 2022 Presidents Cup

Friday, September 23: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, September 24: 1.30am-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, September 25: 9pm-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Monday, September 26: 2am-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from the team event here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different Sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

