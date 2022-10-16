Presidents Cup 2022: Adam Scott has a heartfelt answer for why he hasn’t jumped to LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

Scott, who finished 15th in the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews before a pair of top-five finishes to open the FedEx Cup Playoffs, is No. 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking. If he were to join LIV, which has applied to be able to offer World Ranking points but does not do so yet, his ranking would likely slide outside of the top 50 who reach the Open and the top 60 who qualify for the US Open. The PGA Championship has its own criteria for eligibility through its organizer, the PGA of America, but it would complicate his chances of playing that, too. That would leave him with only a guarantee to play the Masters as a past champion.