President urges parents to engage children in creative activities

President Abdul Hamid on Sunday called upon the parents to engage their children in different creative activities alongside their regular education.

“The influence of literature and culture is immense to create a creative generation. Apart from education, it is very urgent to facilitate the path of children’s mental growth by involving them in various extra-curricular activities, including arts, literature and sports,” he said.

The President was Addressing the award distribution ceremony of “National Children Award Competition 2020 and 2021” at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, reports UNB.

“Every child has a personality… Let us create an opportunity for them to express it in a proper manner,” he said.

The President said Shishu Academy has a great role in creating creative mind and mental development of children.

Noting that Bangabandhu loved children very much, President Hamid said he used to mingle with children whenever he got time and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also very sincere regarding the overall development of children.

Describing children as the future leaders of the nation, he said children must be groomed to be good citizens as they would bear the country’s responsibility in the future.

President Hamid urged everyone to work together for overall development of the children and help their inner potentials flourish, regardless of religion, caste and financial condition.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to develop children as enlightened citizens. . . Children need the suitable atmosphere, care and inspiration to develop their talents,” the President added.

Abdul Hamid said Talented children scattered all over the country should be found out and given proper training to become quality artists, painters or athletes so that they can compete in the global competitions.

Referring to the various activities of the government, he said Sheikh Hasina’s government is conducting multi-dimensional activities to ensure the overall rights of children.

“In the national action plan, children’s health-nutrition, education-science technology etc. are being prioritized . . . There are also various programs and plans for the development of children with physical and mental disabilities,” the President said.

The President advised the Guardians to provide proper education to children, including learning about justice, difference between truth and falsehood, honesty, kindness, patriotism and love for life.

Hamid also put emphasis on providing ethical education to children in the era of globalization and information technology (IT).

They said, “Nowadays, children in every house have mobile phones, laptops and other sophisticated devices many are addicted to mobile phones. They don’t go to Playground much, they don’t practice art and literature and they even don’t know nature and environment.”

Around 650,000 children from all districts took part in the ‘National Children’s Award Competition-2020 and 2021’ in 30 categories. The aim of this event is to flourish the inner potentials of children and adolescents.

Among the participants, some 474 children received the Awards at this event. Of the awardees, the President handed over six for 2020 and six others for 2021.

A video documentary on “The children’s development, their flourishing and safety” was screened at the function. A memorial book entitled “Alor Ful (flower of light)” was launched on the occasion.

State Minister of Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Nesa Indira presided over the function. Chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Lucky Enam and Secretary to Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, among others, spoke on the occasion.