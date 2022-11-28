President commends young Vietnamese literature Talent | Society

Writer Nguyen Binh (R) presents President Nguyen Xuan Phuc with a bilingual version of Truyen Kieu (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc Hosted a reception for Nguyen Binh, a young literature Talent who has been honored with the 2021 National Award for Young Writers for his English translation of Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu).

Binh, 21, who is now studying in the US, started to write when he was eight.

With his language capacity and love for literature, history and culture of Vietnam, Binh translated Truyen Kieu, a famous work of poet Nguyen Duinto English to introduce to the world the cultural beauty and the Humanity ideology of the nation.

Currently, Binh is planning some literature projects, including an epic about Vietnam, thereby bringing the image of Vietnam and its people, including historical figures of Vietnam, to the world.

At the meeting, President Phuc congratulated Binh on his success in the English translation of Truyen Kieu, a work with high historical and cultural values, thus promoting Vietnamese culture to international friends.

The State leader hoped Binh will continue his research and introduce more valuable works to the public, contributing to enriching the country’s literature, while continuing to spread the image of Vietnamese culture and people to the world.

He also asked relevant Ministries and agencies to continue Discovering and nurturing young talents to serve the country’s development./.