President Bollinger’s Art and Architectural Vision for Columbia Has Come to Light

When Lee C. Bollinger steps down as Columbia’s president in 2023, he will leave behind a university dramatically altered not only intellectually, but also physically during his two-decade-long tenure. In addition to the ambitious Architectural expansion of Columbia that Bollinger oversaw, there has also been a flourishing of the arts on campus during his time here.

The Centrality of the Arts to Columbia

From the outset of his administration in 2002, President Bollinger has said that the arts are essential to Columbia, and that art and artists play a central role in furthering the university’s mission and in serving the interests of global society. Columbia’s New York City location provides a singular opportunity for achieving these goals, and its School of the Arts is home to a remarkable collection of Faculty artists, including a long list of Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, Emmy Award, and Oscar winners.

“I came to Columbia in 2007 from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in large part because I knew that I would be working with Lee Bollinger, who had already demonstrated his commitment to the arts,” said School of the Arts Dean Carol Becker . “Married to the artist Jean Bollinger, Lee seemed to understand and accept that an art school was a uniquely visionary and unorthodox configuration.”

During President Bollinger’s time at Columbia, Miller Theater has continued to carve out a niche unlike any other in New York’s world of new and Classical music. And to expand student access and engagement in the cultural opportunities provided by the city, President Bollinger created the Columbia Arts Initiative.

A few examples of President Bollinger’s active involvement in the arts on campus include his office’s support of several prominent exhibitions that the Wallach Art Gallery, the university’s premier visual arts space, hosted: Romare Bearden: A Black Odyssey in 2014-2015, and Posing Modernity: The Black Model From Manet and Matisse to Today in 2018-2019. In addition to the shows, President Bollinger’s office supported a full slate of curricular activities and public programming that accompanied each exhibition. Spring 2022’s Such Sweet Thundera campus-wide series of public events that paid tribute to Duke Ellington’s 1957 Shakespearean jazz suite, also received the support of the Office of the President.

Transformative Architectural Ambitions

Back in 2002, President Bollinger announced his intention to expand the university’s physical footprint in New York. He explained that for a great research university like Columbia to develop new knowledge and transformational innovations across disciplines, it needed the space to match its ambitions. Over the course of the next two decades, this vision and these goals shaped Columbia’s future.

The plan to expand Columbia’s constrained physical space resulted in a proposed campus spanning 125th Street to 133rd Street along Broadway to 12th Avenue in West Harlem, in a former industrial neighborhood called Manhattanville.

Once the approval process was completed and systems were put in place to address the needs and concerns of the local community, two Architectural firms, Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, partnered to create the master plan for the new Manhattanville campus, which outlined the first buildings and the overall design.

During President Bollinger’s time at Columbia, the university has also renovated or expanded 2.8 million square feet of teaching, research, and other educational space on the Morningside Heights and Medical Center campuses.

“President Bollinger has a unique understanding of how architecture and space shape the ways in which we choose to organize ourselves, relate to one another, and connect to the city and the environment beyond the walls we occupy,” said Columbia GSAPP Dean Emerita and Professor Amale Andraos. “This understanding and love of architecture, and its potential to open up new possibilities for learning, gathering, and advancing knowledge, leaves an indelible imprint on the university for the future, and creates an inspiring new infrastructure that will continue to adapt and transform for the needs of future generations of educators, students, and the communities they live with.”

A chronological list of the buildings that have been constructed at Columbia during President Bollinger’s tenure: