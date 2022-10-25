Preserving Tennessee’s traditional arts | WPLN News

Tony GonzalezWPLN News

Manuel Delgado, a third-generation luthier, is a participant in the state’s Traditional Arts Apprenticeship program.

Many of Tennessee’s traditional and folk art forms are carried on by small numbers of artisans. But since 2017, the Tennessee Arts Commission has been pairing up knowledgeable “masters” with “apprentices” to work to preserve traditions.

Broom makers, shoe cobblers, luthiers and milliners, along with Gospel singers, buck dancers, Kurdish musicians and square dance callers have taken part in the Tennessee Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program.

On today’s episode, we hear from both Masters and apprentices about preserving their crafts for the next generation, along with Director of Folklife Bradley Hanson, who launched and oversees the apprenticeship program for the arts commission.

“The world is not telling kids to go become old-time fiddlers. It just isn’t. But we are,” says Hanson. “We’re a kind of cheerleader, booster, funder and advocate. … It’s the state of Tennessee saying, ‘We value this.’ “

But first, we’re hearing the latest about the rising opposition to gender affirming surgeries from Tennessee Republicans, who are vowing to file new legislation. WPLN state politics Reporter Blaise Gainey and senior healthcare Reporter Blake Farmer will share what they learned while covering a heated Rally on Friday in downtown Nashville.

Guests: