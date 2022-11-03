Presenting the B-UHS Fine Arts Students of the Week

This week, we’re introducing a new regular feature: Each week Buckhannon-Upshur High School will feature two Fine Arts Students of the Week to highlight the work students are doing in the art world. Huge shout out to Jakob Spruce, the Fine Arts Facilitator for Upshur County Schools, for bringing this to the community.

Without further ado, here are the Fine Arts Students of the Week for the first two weeks. Moving forward, one Performing and one visual art student will be Featured each week.

Week 1

Performing Arts Student of the Week: Allie Johnson

Allie Johnson is a senior at Buckhannon Upshur High School. She is the drumline captain for the Buccaneer Marching Band. She has been on the Honor roll for 4 years and is a dual-enrollment and AP student. Her favorite show was “Ozmosis,” where they performed music from The Wizard of Oz. In the band, Allie’s favorite activity is cadencing with the drumline. When asked why the arts are important to her, Allie says “The arts allow me to express myself and get away from life. The band has given me a second family that I’m grateful for. I don’t know where I would be without the drumline. I have created friendships in the band that will stand the test of time.” Allie plans to attend college to study Psychology and possibly continue in the band.

Visual Arts Student of the Week: Haley Bucher

Haley Bucher is a senior at Upshur High School in Buckhannon. She is the vice president of the National Art Honor Society and a member of the D&D club, thespians, and the Soundwaves. Haley has painted a mural for BUHS homecoming, posters for Theater productions, in Trader’s Alley, on the street for Strawberry Festival, and much more. Haley was a West Virginia State representative for Poetry Out Loud, where she placed top five in the state. Her Poetry has been published in “Illustrations” 2019 Poetry collection. Haley was the People’s Choice Winner for Student Art Month at the Colonial Arts Center. Haley’s favorite medium to work in is mixed media (water color, colored pencil, paint, and marker). When asked why the arts are important to her, Haley says “I’ve always been the black sheep, but the arts have helped me express so much that has gone on in my life. Art has and always will be an outlet of expression for me. It has shaped my entire life, and I plan on doing art for the rest of my life.” Haley plans to move to Morgantown after graduation to begin a tattoo apprenticeship to eventually become licensed in tattooing.

Week 2

Performing Arts Student of the Week: Julianna Stark

Julianna Stark is a senior student at Buckhannon Upshur High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, YLA, Thespians, Soundwaves, Jazz Band, and more. She is the president of the Buccaneer Band, the trumpet section leader, and the soprano section leader. Every year at BUHS, Julianna has participated in All State Choir. She has also been featured as a soloist in the band’s field show in both her junior and senior years. Juliannna loves learning and performing Christmas music in her music classes, and when asked why the arts are important to her, said “[The arts] have really allowed me to connect with like-minded people. Performing together allows everyone to depend on each other to produce a beautiful final result. Music is a universal language in which all can understand.” Julianna plans to continue her musical career in college, both instrumental and vocal.

Visual Arts Student of the Week: Kailey Gibson

Kailey is a senior student at Buckhannon Upshur High School. She is a member of the National Art Honor Society and Educators Rising. In her time at BUHS, Kailey has taken Art 1 and 2, AP Art, Pottery, Crafts, Stained Glass, and Theater 1 and 2. Kailey passed her AP art exam and has had her work featured in local galleries in Buckhannon. Her favorite medium to work in is markers and gouache paint. Some of Kailey’s favorite projects over the years include painting the street for Strawberry Festival, styrogami, and making valentines for the school community. When asked why the arts are important to her, Kailey said, “I have used art as a way to express myself. The arts have been such a big part of my life, and it gives me a very comforting feeling; with being able to freely create.” Kailey plans to become an elementary art teacher in the future.