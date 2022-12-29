Presenting 2022 DLN All-Area Girls Volleyball Teams – PA Prep Live

FIRST TEAM

OLIVIA HARPER, Jr., Unionville – Junior setter, a PVCA Class 4A all-state selection, has quickly become a leader on the Longhorns squad. This past fall, she dished out 496 assists in 24 games for the 22-2 Longhorns, came up with 134 digs and collected 29 aces. Was an All-District 1 4A second team pick.

ELLIET MANNING, Sr., West Chester East – Senior setter and captain, a PVCA Class 4A all-state selection, dished out 630 assists, 52 aces, 156 digs and 52 kills. Had nearly 2,000 career assists, and will play volleyball for Bentley University next fall. Was an All-District 1 4A first team pick.

MADDIE METCALF, Soph., Bishop Shanahan – Sophomore libero, a PVCA Class 4A all-state selection, was an all-around performer who led the Eagles in digs (416), serving aces (53), serving attempts (329), serve receive attempts (553) and passer rating (2.24). Was an All-District 1 4A first team pick.

BRIANNA MILLER, Jr., Unionville – Junior outside hitter, a PVCA Class 4A all-state selection, tallied 244 kills and a .233 hitting percentage, along with 91 digs, 26 aces and 14 blocks. Was an All-District 1 4A second team pick and a first team All-ChesMont American Division selection.

CAMRYN TUFFNER, Sr., Downingtown West – Senior outside hitter and co-captain, a PVCA Class 4A all-state selection, was the Whippets MVP, setting a school record for kills (381) and posting a serving percentage of .920. Was an All-District 1 4A first team pick, and delivered more than 30 kills twice in PIAA tourney games this fall.

GABBY KONRAD, Sr., Villa Maria – Senior setter and captain, a PVCA Class 3A all-state selection, was co-MVP in the Athletic Association for Catholic Academies this fall. An All-District 1 3A first-team selection, she led the Hurricanes in serving percentage (.930) and aces (70) and assists and was third in digs. Will play volleyball for Montclair State next fall.

ALANA WHITWELL, Jr., Villa Maria – Junior outside hitter, a PVCA Class 3A all-state selection, was co-Most Valuable Player for AACA volleyball. An All-District 1 3A first team selection, she led the Hurricanes in kills (272) and serve-receive statistics, was second in digs (248) and aces (44). Versatile performer who played six positions.

SECOND TEAM

Ava Goryl, Sr., Villa Maria

Alexa Mork, Jr., West Chester East

Ava Van Deusen, Jr., Unionville

Jane Nelson, Jr., of West Chester Rust

Olivia Sladicka, Soph., West Chester Henderson

Derby Weller, Sr., Downingtown West

Sara Walheim, Sr., Conestoga

Solenne Johnson, Sr., Great Valley

Bella Terra, Sr., Downingtown West

Cat Detweiler, Soph., Bishop Shanahan

Cheyenne Bird, Soph., Conestoga

Jillian Murphy, Sr., Unionville

Karoline Springman, Soph., Bishop Shanahan

Marisa Guan, Fr., Downingtown East

Maya Rosenthal, Sr., Kennett

Melanie Bowman, Sr., Downingtown West

HONORABLE MENTION

Avon Grove: Alexa Kelleher, Jaedyn Laws, Ashley Barnett; Bishop Shanahan: Audrey Sautner, Kiera Dunn; Coatesville: Hannah Au, Gabrielle Bookard; Downingtown East: Hailey Long, Erynne Long, Katie Sowinski; Downingtown West: Emma Helveston, Maddie McCole; Great Valley: Callie Gorman, Finely Kearney; Kennett: Hannah Giampietro; Oxford: Maura Hill, Emma Neskie, Gianna Santos; Unionville: Ava Brenner, Vivian Geiger; Villa Maria: Ciara Bradley, Gillian Keaveney; West Chester East: Izzy Byrne, Annie Kerns; West Chester Henderson: Olivia McClain; West Chester Rustin: Kyle Root, Lauren Supplee, Kelly Fricker.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Peggy Evans, Villa Maria – Under Peggy Evans this fall, the Hurricanes posted a 17-4 record and in the PIAA District 1 3A Championship Finals battled eventual state Champion Pope John Paul II down to the wire. “The Chemistry of this team was incredible, from the Assistant coaches, the varsity and the JV,” said Evans, who has been the Villa Maria volleyball head Coach since 2018. “It was a total team effort. This group of Seniors was very, very special. From the assistant coaches, the parents, and the school’s administration, the support was everywhere. Villa Maria is a special place to coach.” Evans was selected among a large pool of successful Chesco volleyball coaches who had fine seasons this fall, including Unionville’s Stephanie Smith, whose Longhorns won their first 20 games, was District 1 4A runnerup and advanced to the PIAA 4A state quarterfinals; Downingtown West’s Dave Parrish, whose Whippets placed fifth at the District 1 4A tournament and advanced to the PIAA 4A state tourney; and West Chester East’s Erin Flynn, whose Vikings captured the ChesMont National title.