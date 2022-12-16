Presenters Announced for 33rd ARTS Awards

Furniture World News Desk is 12/15/2022





Dallas Market Center and ART, the creative home furnishings network, announce the guest presenters for the 33rd annual ARTS Awards taking place on Friday, January 6, 2023. The ARTS Awards, Hosted annually in January during the Dallas Total Home & Gift Market, acknowledges preeminent manufacturers, retailers, interior designers, product designers and sales representatives.

Following the judging process by a panel of independent industry experts, category winners will be announced for the first time at the Gala event. In addition to category winners, the Academy of Achievement Honor will be awarded to The White Family and the HEARTS Award will be presented to CULP, Inc.

The Distinguished group of presenters joins design experts and lifestyle tastemakers Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia who are co-hosting the event and presenting multiple categories.

Amber Lewis, Interior Designer, Principal of Amber Interior Design, and founder of Shoppe Amber Interiors

Adam Glassman, Creative Director, Oprah Daily

Barry Goralnick, Interior Designer and Principal of Barry Goralnick

Carrie Dillon, Managing Director, International Textile Alliance

Cindy Morris, president and CEO, Dallas Market Center

Colleen Visage, Vice President of Product Management, Progress Lighting, and President of ART

Courtney Garrigan, Co-Owner of Coco & Dash Home, Dallas, TX

Scarlette Tapp, Executive Director, Sustainable Furnishings Council

Sharon Davis, Executive Director, ART

Tamara Day, Interior Designer & Host of Magnolia Network’s Bargain Mansions

Teddie Garrigan, Co-Owner of Coco & Dash Home, Dallas, TX

Reservations for the ARTS Awards Gala are still available which includes the Networking cocktail hour with access to industry leaders, luminaries, and influencers. Tickets are $170 for ART members and $200 for non-members. Tables are also available.

Sponsors for the ARTS Awards included Aspire Design & Home; Business of Home; Décor News Now; Designers Today; Furniture, Lighting & Décor; Furniture Today; Gifts & Decorative Accessories; Home Accents Today; Home Textiles Today; Interior Design Society, and Sustainable Furnishings Council.

