Preseason ranking throwback to Turgeon’s first year, transfers ranked and Willard’s style

It’s been a while since anyone might’ve ranked Maryland basketball outside of the top-50 nationally to start a season, but then, it’s also been a long time since the program was breaking in a new Coach while Rebuilding its roster. The last time that happened, in 2011-2012, 2011-2012 under Mark Turgeonthey finished 17-15 overall and 6-10 in the ACC.

Eleven years later, its Kevin Willard’s turn to stamp his identity on the program, but there are questions about their depth, their size and how new players will gel, much like Turgeon’s first year. Neither inherited a fully stocked roster from his predecessor. CBSSports ranked Maryland No. 54 in its top-100-and-one rankings heading into the season.

“This will be Maryland’s first season under former Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard. At least the toxicity of that fan base’s relationship with Mark Turgeon is long gone. As for what this team will be? Fair question. Terps are a tough read less than two weeks out from opening day. Two transfers who figure to be starting in the backcourt: former Charlotte PG Jahmir Young — one of the best foul shooters in the country — and former Georgetown SG Donald Carey. We’ll see how successful they are vs. Big Ten competition,” Matt Norlander wrote.

Maryland Ranks 10th among Big Ten schools on the list, which is right around where most preseason prognosticators rank them. With proven players like Donna Scott and Hakim Hart returning, along with promising sophomore big man Julian Reese and high-scoring Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young, Willard has some promising pieces. But there’s also an entirely unproven bench and a lack of help behind Reese at center.

So it’s harder to project this Maryland team than any in recent memory.

“Importantly, Donna Scott is back, and I think his presence in the locker room can help Anchor this group. Maryland plays five good-to-great opponents, two road games included, in the first five weeks of the season. We’ll have answers early. The Terps could be anywhere from fifth to 12th in the conference,” Norlander wrote.

Speaking of Young, they Landed at No. 25 is Jeff Goodman’s ranking of the top transfers for this season for Stadium. Goodman got a Scouting report from an Unnamed coach:

“Scores at all three levels. Improved as a decision-maker and playmaker over the last couple of years. Needs continued growth as a playmaking point guard, and needs to improve [his] short mid-range floaters around the rim. Controls his matchup on the defensive end on a consistent basis.”

Fellow transfer Donald Carey, the shooting guard who came from Georgetown, was No. 57. Per Goodman’s source:

“Carey can really shoot it, but he’s also capable of finishing around the hoop. He’s a guy who has bounced around a bit, but he can definitely help a high-major – he just can’t be the guy for a winning team.”

With so many questions to address and a difficult schedule, Willard’s first team will inevitably take some lumps. If things go right, they’ll be back in the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence. The bright side for fans who grew tired of the team’s slow pace of play under Turgeon, though: he plans to get out and run on offense, and pressure opponents on defense.

“The style of play is going to be big. We’re gonna play probably way too fast and way, we’re gonna shoot a ton of threes, we’re gonna press, we’re gonna get after it. Probably at times , we don’t look good, just because I have 13 guys who have played five different styles. And now they’re trying to get my style. But I think again, we’re laying down the groundwork for the future,” he said last week.

“We’re really not that big. So when you look at our roster, we’re big on the wings. Inside, you know, we’re just not as we’re not big and dominant. We’re not going to slow down and just kind of grind it out. I like our guard play. I like our, you know, we shoot the basketball really well. So I think we have, we’re really going to have to work on the way we shoot the basketball. And I slowed down the last couple years, just because of necessity, because of injuries. To be honest with you. It’s tough to play fast when you have seven guys. I think this roster can go nine to ten deep.”

Maryland's season begins Nov. 7 against Niagara.