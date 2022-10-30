Preseason preview: East girls basketball

October 29—East Limestone’s Women’s basketball team has lofty goals for their 2022-2023 season, as their successful ’21-’22 season, returning starters and added talent in the offseason make them one of the favorites in the county and in the region.

Led by head Coach Jessica Thompson, in another year of East Women’s basketball, the team is returning much of their core from the county title season the previous school year.

“We had a really good season last year. Bringing back that big core group with that experience from last year, then adding the few pieces that we did in the offseason, I think we should have a chance to do something special this year.”

The 3 new additions are players who are going to make an immediate impact.

“We have added 3 new kids. Ashley Wiggins (from Elkmont, out last season with injury), she is going to offer us a lot from the outside. She is very smart. Aireale Lavendar (from Huntsville), she is a great defender , is going to do a great job of getting us good minutes when she is out there. Very solid player. Shauna Fletcher (from Tanner, 1st-team All-County), everyone knows what Shauna can do. She is a great athlete but she is also a great leader. She is just a good person, with integrity who gets everyone to buy in. She is trying to bring everyone up with her.”

While they were confident last season, picking up momentum throughout and peaking at the right time, this group is a good blend of confidence and humility as they wrap up the offseason and preseason while getting ready for the games to count for real.

Their schedule won’t be easy, but that is by design.

“We tried to schedule some really tough tournaments this year,” Coach Thompson said. “We are going down to Gulf Shores, playing a few teams we don’t normally get to play. We (face off) with Pleasant Grove at the Hazel Green tip-off tournament, who is very long and Athletic while also known for being good at girls basketball.”

Coach Thompson likes the talent, but she also likes the Unity of the group, as it was one of the many traits she specifically said is a positive of the team.

While there are plenty of factors that go into a successful season, such as peaking at the right time and staying healthy, East could be in for a big year.

“This group, they are a fun group. They really work hard every single day. They find the Joy in coming to practice every single day, which sometimes can be hard with high school kids to get them to buy in to practice hard. But , they really do enjoy being around each other. I think overall we have (more) composure and confidence (than last year). I think there is an overall confidence in their own abilities, and that is only gained through experience,” Thompson said .

As for their aforementioned lofty goals, Thompson laid out some of their visions for 2022-2023. — Win the County Tournament. As the winners of last season’s 6-team tournament, East is looking to repeat. — Win their area. East Limestone should have a shot to win the area this season. — Win the regional tournament. This would put the Lady Indians in prime position to compete for a blue map. — Win a state title. “Every coach, of course, wants to win a state championship,” Thompson said.

While there may be some new faces mixed in with familiar ones, Coach Thompson has no worries about their ability to gel together and become a unit.

It is all about getting better every day, she says.

“If we can get 1 percent better every day over time, then that is going to put us in a spot where we are where we want to be at the end of the year.”