Last year in the Big East there were some pretty surprising results when it came to the final standings. I don’t think anybody, not even Friars fans themselves, had Providence winning the regular season title and being so good. Maybe some people did predict that, but I can almost guarantee no one had the Hoyas going winless in conference play, losing all 20 of their games against Big East Basketball opponents.

The conference as a whole is going to look a lot different this season from last. There are four head coaching changes, including two of which by NCAA Tournament teams. Eight of the 11 All-Big East First and Second Team players have moved on from college basketball, including five of the six first-teamers. It’s typical for conferences to usually take a hit year after year, but losing this much talent in one offseason is going to be hard to overcome.

Last year was a strong year overall for the conference. Seven of the teams played in postseason play with Accolades including a Final Four appearance, Sweet Sixteen berth, and NIT Champions. This upcoming season, the Big East is looking stronger than ever, with every team having the ability to at least play in some sort of postseason tournament.

Power rankings should usually be taken with a grain of salt, None of these teams have played any games yet and anything could happen. You may be revisiting this article in March after DePaul wins the Big East regular season title for all I know. Nevertheless, it’s fun to speculate where teams rank in the Fall and looking back on it, so without further ado, here are my Big East Preseason Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season.