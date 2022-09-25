Sands are shifting in AAC Basketball. The battle at the top remains fierce, but the conference is on the verge of a seismic change (the same can be said for many conferences at this point).

This will be the last season in the conference for Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. While the Golden Knights haven’t done a ton on the court in recent years, the Bearcats have been a consistent postseason contender and the Cougars have been one of the best programs in recent years and should be again this season.

While three are on their way out, more than double that is on the way in. A year from now will see the AAC debuts of UAB, FAU, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and UTSA. Those additions should keep the conference viable, although they don’t immediately move the needle much in basketball.

Before looking ahead to that future, however, we need to look at a more immediate situation: the 2022-23 college basketball season.

With the 2022-23 college basketball season just a few weeks away from tipping off, let’s take a look at the AAC pecking order.

Entering the campaign, there’s one team that’s head and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the AAC. It should be little surprise which team finds itself on the final page of these power rankings.

Despite there being a clear favorite, the conference should still be entertaining this season. SMU and Wichita State may take a backseat for the first time in years to the likes of Tulane and Temple. Also, Memphis is still around to stir up drama.

Here are the AAC preseason power rankings for the 2022-23 season.