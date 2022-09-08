Preseason power rankings for the 2022-23 season

In just a matter of time, Big 12 Basketball will never be the same. Until then? Long live the Big 12, home of the reigning national champions.

It should be another fascinating season of Big 12 basketball in 2022-23. Teams like Baylor, Texas, and Texas Tech will be angling to try to knock Bill Self and the Jayhawks off their perch.

Despite all the flak the conference takes as one of the big powers falling behind the Big Ten and SEC in vibrancy, the conference does college basketball right. Every program is competitive and Pretenders can turn into Pretenders instantly – just ask Iowa State.

With the 2022-23 college basketball season just a few weeks away from tipping off, let’s take a look at the Big 12 pecking order.

The Jayhawks should be loaded for another conference and national title run, despite losing some key players following last season’s championship. Baylor will also be licking its chops after an early exit as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The conference doesn’t stop with those two national title contenders, though. Jamie Dixon has the TCU Horned Frogs ready to compete for a conference championship. Texas and Texas Tech will also be in the mix, while Oklahoma and Oklahoma State appear prepared to battle for an NCAA Tournament spot.

Is there a more stacked conference in college basketball? Bob Huggins’ West Virginia Squad is always competitive, while Kansas State is starting a new era with a long-time Baylor lieutenant.

The Big 12 is approaching a massive change, welcoming a plethora of new schools into the fold. But there’s one more season to celebrate what the conference has looked like in recent years.

Let’s take a look at the Big 12 preseason rankings.