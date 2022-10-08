Preseason play so far for former Seminoles

A look at NBA preseason action so far for former Florida State stand outs:

Friday, Sept. 30th

Los Angeles Clippers 121, Ra’anana Maccabi Ra’anana 81

For the Clippers, Terence Mann started. They played 15:37. They scored nine points on 3-of-4 (75.0%) shooting, including 1-of-2 (50.0%) from deep. He was 2-of-2 (100%) at the line. They added three rebounds and two assists. They committed a pair of turnovers.

Sunday, Oct. 2nd

Boston Celtics 134, Charlotte Hornets 93

For the Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele played 10:50. They scored 10 points. He was 4-of-4 (100%) from the floor, including 1-of-1 (100%) from deep. He was 1-of-1 (100%) at the line. They added three rebounds. They also had a turnover.

Toronto Raptors 114, Utah Jazz 82

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 17:31. They scored eight points. He was 3-of-5 (60.0%) from the field, including 0-of-1 (0%) from deep. He was just 2-of-6 (33.3%) at the line. They added five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. They committed a pair of turnovers.

For the Jazz, Malik Beasley started and played 21:04. They scored six points. He was 2-of-12 (16.7%) from the field, including 1-of-8 (12.5%) from deep. He was 1-of-1 (100%) at the line. They added an assist and a steal. They committed a pair of turnovers.

Houston Rockets 134, San Antonio Spurs 96

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell started and played 19:07. They scored 13 points. He was 4-of-13 (30.8%) from the field, including 1-of-7 (14.3%) from deep. He was 4-of-5 (80.0%) at the line. They added two rebounds and an assist.

Monday, Oct. 3rd

Philadelphia 76ers 127, Brooklyn Nets 108

For the Nets, RaiQuan Gray played 3:06. He scored no points, as he was 0-of-1 (0%) from the field – missing a 3-point attempt. They had no other stats.

Memphis Grizzlies 109, Orlando Magic 97

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac did not play (not with team).

Sacramento Kings 105, Los Angeles Lakers 75

For the Lakers, Dwayne Bacon did not play (coach’s decision).

Los Angeles Clippers 102, Portland Trail Blazers 97

For the Clippers, Terence Mann did not play (coach’s decision).

Tuesday, Oct. 4th

New York Knicks 117, Detroit Pistons 96

Soon after signing a deal with the Knicks, MJ Walker was waived on Sept. 23rd He is still likely to be with the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League.

New Orleans Pelicans 129, Chicago Bulls 125

For the Pelicans, John Butler Jr. did not play (coach’s decision)

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams started and played 16:54. They scored five points. He was 2-of-7 (28.6%) from the field, including 1-of-2 (50.0%) from deep. They added five rebounds and an assist. They committed a pair of turnovers.

Utah Jazz 118, Portland Trail Blazers 101

For the Jazz, Malik Beasley played 8:40. They scored six points. He was 2-of-4 (50.0%) from the field, including 2-of-3 (66.7%) from deep. They had an assist as well.

Wednesday, Oct. 5th

Toronto Raptors 125, Boston Celtics 119

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 24:16. They scored eight points. He was 3-of-6 (50.0%) from the floor and 2-of-2 (100%) from the line. They added three rebounds and three assists. They also had a block. They committed one turnover.

For the Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele played 13:10. They scored four points. He was 2-of-4 (50.0%) from the floor, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. They had an assist.

Phoenix Suns 119, Los Angeles Lakers 115

For the Lakers, Dwayne Bacon played 13:53. They scored 11 points. He was 3-of-5 (60.0%) from the floor, including 0-of-1 (0%) from deep. He was 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the line. They added two rebounds and an assist.

Thursday, Oct. 6th

Atlanta Hawks 123, Milwaukee Bucks 113

For the Hawks, Trent Forrest did not play (coach’s decision).

Miami Heat 109, Brooklyn Nets 80

For the Nets, RaiQuan Gray did not play (coach’s decision).

Orlando Magic 102, San Antonio Spurs 99

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac did not play (not with team).

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell started and played 25:24. They scored 11 points. He was 4-of-11 (36.4%) from the floor, including 1-of-6 (16.7%) from deep. He was 2-of-2 (100%) at the line. They added a rebound and five assists. They committed a pair of turnovers.

Minnesota Timberwolves 114, Los Angeles Lakers 99

For the Lakers, Dwayne Bacon played 20:51. They went scoreless. He was 0-of-5 (0%) from the floor, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. He had six rebounds, three assists, and a block. They committed one turnover.

Friday, Oct. 7th

Boston Celtics 112, Charlotte Hornets 103

For the Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele did not play (coach’s decision).

Chicago Bulls 131, Denver Nuggets 113

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams played 19:24. They scored 11 points. He was 4-of-6 (66.7%) from the field, including 1-of-2 (50.0%) from deep. He was 2-of-2 (100%) from the line. They added two rebounds and a block. They committed one turnover.

Houston Rockets 116, Toronto Raptors 100

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 22:40. They scored two points. He was 0-of-5 (0%) from the floor, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. He was 2-of-6 (33.3%) from the line. They added seven rebounds, four assists, and a block. They committed six turnovers.

New Orleans Pelicans 107, Detroit Pistons 101

For the Pelicans, John Butler Jr. did not play (coach’s decision).

Orlando Magic 110, Dallas Mavericks 105

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac did not play (coach’s decision).