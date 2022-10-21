Preseason picks, rankings, complete coverage



The 2022-23 men’s college basketball season will begin Nov. 7 with a full day’s slate of games.

In preparation for a season that will look very different from the past 47, ESPN will make sure you’re prepared with everything you need to know, from breakdowns of the national picture to the inside scoop on the highest-profile Leagues and top stars from coast to coast.

The 2022-23 season will culminate with the national Championship from NRG Stadium in Houston on April 3. Will Defending national Champion Kansas be able to go back-to-back without last season’s star players? Will Presumed preseason No. 1 North Carolina be able to finish the job it fell just short of completing a season ago? How far can Jon Scheyer take Duke in his first year at the helm after Mike Krzyzewski Retired in April? And could this be the last we see of another college basketball coaching mainstay, Syracuse head Coach Jim Boeheim?

These and more are among the pressing questions ESPN’s team of experts will be answering in the build-up to tipoff.

Last updated: Oct. 21, 2022

National coverage

Borzello: Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022-23

Lunardi: Updated Bracketology for 2022-23 (Oct. 4)

Men’s college basketball Fantasy draft: Three teams, eight rounds and the country’s 24 best players

Medcalf: The challenges of a post-Jim Boeheim Syracuse program

Medcalf: College basketball’s 25 most marketable players in Year 2 of NIL

Medcalf: Your guide to seven early-season college basketball tournaments

Vitale: Dickie V’s 2022-23 Preseason All-Americans

Vitale: Dickie V’s six teams who missed the Big Dance last season to watch

Vitale: Dickie V’s Top 40 countdown

Borzello: The biggest questions Entering 2022-23

Borzello’s coaching hot seat: Who’s in danger this season, who’s up for a potential change?

Conference previews and predictions

Mid-majors: Is this finally the year for Gonzaga?

American: The odds of a Houston national championship, worthy successors and more

Pac-12: It’s Arizona vs. UCLA for No. 1 in the league

Big East: Can Villanova stay Villanova after Jay Wright?

Medcalf: Preseason superlatives: Who will win Coach of the year in all 32 D1 conferences?

New faces in new places

2022-23 men’s college basketball coaching changes

Comings and goings across men’s college basketball rosters for 2022-23

Conference realignment tracker

Medcalf: How the Jon Scheyer era is beginning at Duke

Medcalf: Sean Miller’s Homecoming is a second chance in college basketball

Borzello: How Matt McMahon assembled his new LSU roster in 47 days

Borzello: Can GG Jackson make South Carolina men’s basketball relevant again? Coaches weigh in

Borzello: Players poised for a breakout season

By the numbers

What the AP Preseason poll tells us about the 2023 national champion

Gasaway: Who could catch Coach K’s record-breaking wins in college basketball — and when?

Summer of transfers

Medcalf: The transfers who will cash in big with NIL at their new schools

Medcalf: Why they transferred – players edition

Medcalf: Why the transferred – coaches edition

Medcalf: Iowa State and the first transfer team in college basketball

Borzello: How a Graduate student quietly began college basketball’s transfer revolution

Borzello: Top 100 transfer rankings for 2022-23

Borzello: Retention rankings

Gasaway: Which programs export the best transfers?

Gasaway: Which programs get the most out of transfers?

Recruiting and the 2023 NBA draft