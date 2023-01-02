Preseason observations – Monterey Herald

Team to watch

Oakwood: Who? A tiny charter school in Morgan Hill that plays in the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Mission Division, went into the Christmas Holiday’s 9-1.

Its lineup in December featured four players 6-foot-5 or taller. The addition of a 6-8 transfer becoming eligible for league play makes the Hawks dangerously talented. Its emergence shouldn’t be a complete surprise, having gone 24-2 last year.

Most improved program from last year

Carmel: Since reaching the State Northern California Division III Finals in 2020, the Padres have gone 6-24, yet choose to remain in the Gabilan Division this winter.

Carmel is not in the division as a sacrificial lamb. It went into the holiday season having surpassed its win total from the previous two years combined at 7-3, rattling off six straight wins before falling to SAC Joaquin Section power Antelope.

The Padres are built around youth, anchored by sophomores Simeon Brown and 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jackson Lloyd. Junior John Phillip Sullivan Anchors a potentially explosive offense.

Biggest surprise of the preseason

Marina: When you jump out to a school record 7-0 start after winning just five games the previous season, it gets people’s attention. New Coach July Barredo has brought a new vibe to the system that agrees with his personnel.

The Mariners have a talented starting five, anchored by 6-foot-7 Kareem Allen and Jordan Webb. What will be critical going into the Cypress Division season is developing a bench that can provide production and energy.

Division to watch

Gabilan Division: Carmel, Palma, Monterey, Salinas. It’s like drawing straws. Each has a different strength. Don’t discount Alisal or Alvarez. Can you imagine what this division would have looked like with Oakwood?

Carmel’s youth is going to continue to mature as the season progresses. Salinas is an unselfish team that plays defense. No program is as athletic as Monterey. And Palma’s experience in pressure situations can’t be discounted. A sleeper team is Hollister.