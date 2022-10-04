Preseason IU basketball conversation with Logan Duncomb

Indiana sophomore forward Logan Duncomb spent most of last season on the bench, watching and learning behind the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. But after an offseason that Duncomb said was successful, the former four-star recruit is hoping to make an impact in the Hoosiers frontcourt.

Playing time won’t be easy for Duncomb to earn, though, and he said he understands that. With Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Jordan Geronimo all returning this season, plus the addition of five-star freshman Malik Reneau entering the fold, Duncomb will have his work cut out again if he wants to carve out a role off the bench this season.

During IU basketball media day, Peegs.com sat down with Duncomb as he discussed his offseason, what he’s learned at IU over the last year, and how he plans to help the Hoosiers this coming season.

Below are a few excerpts from Duncomb:

On if limited playing time last season was frustrating

“Sure. I mean, you come out of high school wanting to play a lot, obviously. But I kind of understood that I got a role that I’m going to play, and if my role last year was to kind of learn from Trayce, then that’s what I’m going to do. Just take it how it goes. But, I mean, obviously I want to play so I’m doing everything I can to do that.”

It’s when Duncomb felt like he belonged at Indiana

“I’d say last year. I mean, it wasn’t my job last year, I was behind Trayce and I did what I was asked to do. I always felt like I could go out there, but I do what Coach wants me to do. I mean, I’ve always thought that if there’s one thing I can do it’s always hustle. So if I’m not getting shots to fall or I’m struggling on offense, I know that I can always work my Hardest to do what I can. That’s playing defense, getting rebounds, putting my body out setting screens, whatever I can do to help the team.

On guarding Trayce Jackson-Davis every day in practice

“It’s every day, I mean, it makes you better or you’re going to fail. So, yeah, it’s helped me a lot. I mean, it’s grown my skillset, what I’m able to do offensively and defensively guarding him and learning how to guard him — a fast, strong big like Trayce.

“… I mean, coming here for the first time, you’re going against guys like Trayce. And I was playing good competition in high school, but no one quite liked Trayce. I mean, it’s just getting used to playing strong , skilled guys like that who are much bigger than high school.”