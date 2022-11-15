Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 1 Montverde Academy (Florida)

Montverde Academy, which begins the season ranked No. 1 in the SBLive Sports Power 25 preseason boys basketball rankings, seeks to repeat as national champions.

The Eagles posted a 22-4 mark last season after winning their second straight and sixth-overall GEICO Nationals.

Montverde Academy is loaded with superior talent including Duke commit Sean Stewart, Kansas commit Chris Johnson and Georgetown commit Marvel Allen who all transferred to the basketball powerhouse for their senior season.

Pair that trio up with returning Seniors Kwame Evans Jr., a five-star Oregon commit, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a four-star Illinois commit, and you have a starting five that could rival some college teams.

Florida-based photographer Matt Christopher recently staged a photo for SBLive Sports with Coach Kevin Boyle and his players.

Montverde Academy is scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season on Nov. 15 versus host Umati.

All photos by Matt Christopher

2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo by Matt Christopher86
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher72

Christopher Johnson
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher73

Dhani Miller
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher74

Curtis Givens
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher75

Marvel Allen
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher76

Kwame Evans Jr.
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher77

Ace Flagg
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher79

Sean Stewart
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher78

Dr Gibbs-Lawhorn
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher80

Asa Newell
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo by Matt Christopher83

Think Queen
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo-Matt Christopher81

Bryce Heard
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo by Matt Christopher82

Jackson Cook
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo by Matt Christopher84

Liam McNeeley
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo by Matt Christopher85

Cooper Flagg
2022 Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot Montverde Academy Photo by Matt Christopher87

