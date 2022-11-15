Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 1 Montverde Academy (Florida)

Montverde Academy, which begins the season ranked No. 1 in the SBLive Sports Power 25 preseason boys basketball rankings, seeks to repeat as national champions.

The Eagles posted a 22-4 mark last season after winning their second straight and sixth-overall GEICO Nationals.

Montverde Academy is loaded with superior talent including Duke commit Sean Stewart, Kansas commit Chris Johnson and Georgetown commit Marvel Allen who all transferred to the basketball powerhouse for their senior season.

Pair that trio up with returning Seniors Kwame Evans Jr., a five-star Oregon commit, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a four-star Illinois commit, and you have a starting five that could rival some college teams.

Florida-based photographer Matt Christopher recently staged a photo for SBLive Sports with Coach Kevin Boyle and his players.

Montverde Academy is scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season on Nov. 15 versus host Umati.

All photos by Matt Christopher