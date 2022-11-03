Preseason All-SEC Women’s basketball team by USA TODAY Sports Network

Just as South Carolina Women’s basketball Returns as the team to beat, reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston continues to set the standard as she enters her senior year.

After sweeping the national player of the year Awards last season, Boston will be a crucial player for the No. 1 Gamecocks if they want to repeat their national championship run. She’ll also be a heavy favorite for Awards again.

The six Writers who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network unanimously voted Aliyah Boston and LSU’s Angel Reese to the Preseason All-SEC first team. Boston also unanimously swept Preseason Player of the Year and Preseason Defensive Player of the Year awards, while Reese was an unanimous choice for Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

