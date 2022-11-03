Preseason All-SEC Women’s basketball team by USA TODAY Sports Network

Just as South Carolina Women’s basketball Returns as the team to beat, reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston continues to set the standard as she enters her senior year.

After sweeping the national player of the year Awards last season, Boston will be a crucial player for the No. 1 Gamecocks if they want to repeat their national championship run. She’ll also be a heavy favorite for Awards again.

The six Writers who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network unanimously voted Aliyah Boston and LSU’s Angel Reese to the Preseason All-SEC first team. Boston also unanimously swept Preseason Player of the Year and Preseason Defensive Player of the Year awards, while Reese was an unanimous choice for Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper was selected as Preseason Coach of the Year as she enters her fourth season at her alma mater with her most Talented Squad yet. Three Lady Vols were selected to preseason teams, tied with the Gamecocks for most of any team.

The selections are fitting, as USA TODAY writers’ SEC Predicted order of finish has South Carolina unanimously atop the conference for what would be the seventh time in 10 years, followed by Tennessee and LSU. South Carolina went 15-1 in league play last season to win the SEC regular-season title, but was upset by Kentucky in the Championship game of the SEC Tournament.

Here are the preseason All-SEC teams and individual Awards as chosen by the USA TODAY Sports Network’s SEC coverage team:

Preseason All-SEC

First team

Aliyah Boston, senior forward, South Carolina*

Angel Reese, sophomore forward, LSU*

Brittany Davis, senior guard, Alabama

Jordan Horston, senior guard, Tennessee

Tamari Key, senior center, Tennessee

Second team

Zia Cooke, senior guard, South Carolina

Anastasia Hayes, senior guard, Mississippi State

Alexis Morris, senior guard, LSU

Rickea Jackson, senior forward, Tennessee

Victaria Saxton, senior forward, South Carolina

Preseason Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina*

Preseason Coach of the Year

Kellie Harper, Tennessee

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Angel Reese, LSU*

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina*

*Unanimous selection