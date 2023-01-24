Presbyterian Names Nick Finotti Head Men’s Soccer Coach

CLINTON, SC – Presbyterian College Blue Hose Director of Athletics Rob Acunto announced the hiring of Nick Finotti, who has over 20 years of coaching experience including the last four years as an Assistant Coach at Wofford, as the Blue Hose’s next men’s soccer head coach. Finotti becomes the third head coach in the program’s Division I era.

“Among a highly competitive pool of candidates Nick clearly met each of the criteria desired of our next Head Men’s Soccer Coach, those criteria being: A strong fit with the College, a history of success, a principled leader, and possessing core personal values ​​that are consistent with PC’s core values,” Acunto said. “I am excited for Nick and our exceptional group of men’s soccer student-athletes to continue to build upon the success of the program and to regularly compete for, and win Big South Conference championships.”

“I would like to thank Athletic Director Rob Acunto, Senior Associate Athletic Director Dee Nichols, the Selection Committee, and every staff and faculty member who was involved in this process,” Finotti said. “I am honored and humbled to be chosen to lead this program and to represent Presbyterian College in the Absolute best possible manner. From the first call to my campus visit, it was quite clear that our vision, purpose, and care regarding the men’s soccer program and players were aligned, and I am beyond eager to begin our journey together. I would like to thank Wofford Coach Joel Tyson for his mentorship over the last four years. Finally, I would especially like to thank my wife, Allie, and our children, Halie (23) and Micah (20), as well as my close friends, colleagues, and mentors, for their steadfast support throughout this process.”

During his time at Wofford, Finotti helped Recruit and Coach two players that were named Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, ten All-Southern Conference selections, and 11 Southern Conference All-Freshman team selections.

Since 2009, he has also served as the head coach of the South Region United States Olympic Development Program. In that role, he was responsible for identifying, evaluating, and coaching the best players in the South Region of the United States.

Prior to joining the Wofford coaching staff, he had spent 15 years (2005-19) as the co-director of the boys’ ECNL program at the Carolina Elite Soccer Academy. While at CESA, he was head coach of three teams and coached over 200 players who would play college soccer and eleven players who went on to play professional soccer. They led teams to four USYS Premier League Championships and 16 South Carolina state championships.

From 2002-07, he spent five seasons as head coach at Northwestern and Greenville High Schools. They won 118 games, and five regional championships while making two appearances in the state championship game. He earned South Carolina Coach of the Year honors twice and was a five-time Region Coach of the Year selection.

Finotti began his coaching career with three seasons as an Assistant Coach at Lander University from 2000-02. During his time at Lander, he coached two All-Americans and helped guide the team to the 2001 National Quarterfinals.

The Sumter, South Carolina native graduated from Coker College in 1998 with a degree in education and earned a Master’s degree in education from Lander in 2004. He played college soccer at Methodist, where he played an integral role on a team that reached the 1995 Division III National Championship game, and The Citadel.