Presbyterian Florida State: Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Donald L. Tucker Center is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between Florida State and Presbyterian on Thursday in Women’s college basketball regular season action. The Seminoles head into the game with an overall record of 10-1 to start the campaign, with the team’s singular defeat this season being against Oklahoma State, a two-point finish on Nov. 24. Before the loss, Florida State was 5-0 thanks to wins over B-CU, Kent State, Georgia State, Florida and Houston. The Seminoles then followed their only defeat of the season up with their currently active five-game winning streak against the likes of Purdue, Harvard, Wisconsin, Stetson and Texas Southern.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button