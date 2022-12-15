Presbyterian Florida State: Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Donald L. Tucker Center is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between Florida State and Presbyterian on Thursday in Women’s college basketball regular season action. The Seminoles head into the game with an overall record of 10-1 to start the campaign, with the team’s singular defeat this season being against Oklahoma State, a two-point finish on Nov. 24. Before the loss, Florida State was 5-0 thanks to wins over B-CU, Kent State, Georgia State, Florida and Houston. The Seminoles then followed their only defeat of the season up with their currently active five-game winning streak against the likes of Purdue, Harvard, Wisconsin, Stetson and Texas Southern.

How to Watch Presbyterian at Florida State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 15, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Meanwhile, Presbyterian heads into the game on Thursday with an overall record of 3-6. The Blue Hose fell by 26 points to Florida last Tuesday in the team’s most recent outing.

