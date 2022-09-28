Preps roundup: Rifle, Roaring Fork soccer score local rivalry wins

A Glenwood Springs Demon leaps to head the ball and win possession during Tuesday’s game against the Rifle Bears at Stubler Memorial Field.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Rifle downed host Glenwood Springs in the second extra-time period on Tuesday at Stubler Memorial Field, 2-1.

The Demons led early in the second half off a goal from junior forward Said Rascon. Rifle scored late in the second to send it to extra time and found the net in the second extra period to notch the nonleague win. Goal scorers were not reported to Maxpreps as of this writing.

The Bears improve to 5-2 overall and stand at 3-1 in the 3A/2A Western Slope League. Glenwood drops to 2-5-1.

In other local soccer rivalry action Tuesday, it was Roaring Fork winning 3-1 over the host Basalt Longhorns. The Rams scored one goal in the first half and two in the second.

The Defending 3A state Champion Rams (5-2, 2-1 league) host 2A Crested Butte (9-2) at 6 pm Friday.





























Roaring Fork volleyball Tops Coal Ridge

The Rams of Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale defeated Coal Ridge in 3A Western Slope League volleyball action on Monday, 3 games to 1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22).

Roaring Fork had 10 kills each for junior Ruby Denning and senior Bella Brown, and seven for freshman Nikki Tardiff.

Sophomore Carley Crownhart had six serving aces, and sister Erica Crownhart picked up 26 digs for the winning effort.

The Rams improve to 9-4 on the season and are 2-0 in league play heading into a key home match at 4:30 pm Thursday against league-leading Delta.

The Titans fell to 1-9, 0-3 in the league. Next up is a home match with Rifle at 6:30 pm Thursday.

Scores from Glenwood Springs at Battle Mountain and Basalt at Rifle on Tuesday night were not available as of this writing.

Softball: Palisade 11, Rifle 1

Rifle High School softball fell to 4A league-leading Palisade on the road Tuesday, dropping to 9-5 overall and 1-3 in the WSL.

The lone run for the Bears was brought in by senior Hailey Worton, who was 1-for-2 on the night. Senior Taelia Jones took the pitching loss, allowing 14 hits with five earned runs.

Next up, Rifle hosts Eagle Valley at 4:30 pm on Thursday.