Preps: Basalt volleyball beats Aspen in league play, big games ahead for football

Basalt High School junior Grace Garcia, left, celebrates a point with senior Kaylee Garrigus against Aspen on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, inside the AHS gymnasium. The Longhorns rallied for a 3-1 win.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Basalt High School volleyball team rallied from an early set loss to beat Aspen 3-1 on Thursday inside the AHS gymnasium. The win Avenged a 3-1 loss to the Skiers back on Sept. 13 in Basalt.

Aspen won the first set on Thursday, 25-19, but it was Basalt pulling out the final three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 25-21. It was a crucial league win for the Longhorns, who have now won three out of four games to reach 5-12 on the fall Despite the Dismal overall record, BHS is now 4-2 in league play and in a two-loss group with Rifle and Roaring Fork for second place behind Delta.

Aspen dropped to 7-9 overall after seeing its two-game win streak end. The Skiers are now 2-4 in league play and next play Tuesday at Roaring Fork.





























































Kelly falls in the first round at state tennis

Aspen High School junior Chase Kelly lost in the first round of the Class 4A boys state tennis tournament on Thursday in Pueblo. The Skiers’ Lone state qualifier, Kelly fell in the No. 1 singles bracket to Discovery Canyon junior Sean Bratkowsky, 6-4, 6-2. Bratkowsky also won his second-round matchup to advance to Friday’s semifinals, meaning Kelly still has a chance to make the playback rounds.

Basalt soccer win streak ends at Coal Ridge

The Basalt High School boys soccer team had its three-game win streak snapped on Thursday with an 8-2 loss at Class 3A No. 3 Coal Ridge (10-1-2). The loss came two days after a 1-0 win at Aspen.

Now 6-6-1 overall, BHS plays Tuesday at Roaring Fork in what is currently its final scheduled regular-season game.

The Skiers played Thursday at Roaring Fork (10-2), losing 3-0 to fall to 1-9-2 overall. Aspen still has three scheduled games to go, starting with a Saturday trip to Moffat County.

Basalt softball gets ready for regional play

The Basalt High School softball team is set to begin regional play on Saturday. The Longhorns (12-8 overall) are the No. 17 seed and will play No. 16 Resurrection Christian (12-7) at 12:15 pm Saturday in their Class 3A Region 1 battle.

The four-team region is being hosted by No. 1 seed Strasburg (20-3), which hosts No. 32 Englewood (9-8) in the early game at 10 am The winners meet in the regional title game at 2:30 pm Saturday for a spot in the state tournament.

Aspen softball finished the season 0-16 overall and did not make regional play.

Basalt, Moffat football to play for league lead

The Class 2A Western Slope League — officially called League 6 this season — will likely be decided Friday night when No. 4 Basalt (6-0) plays at No. 8 Moffat County (5-1) in Craig. Both teams are 2-0 in league play, the Bulldogs’ only loss coming 36-6 to Class 3A Resurrection Christian (5-1) in their season opener.

Moffat County has league wins over Rifle (29-26) and Coal Ridge (48-6), while Basalt has wins over Grand Valley (42-6) and Rifle (22-7).

Grand Valley and Aspen both enter this week 1-1 in league play, while Rifle and Coal Ridge are both 0-2 in the six-team league.

The Skiers (2-4 overall) will host Rifle (2-4) at 7 pm Friday for homecoming.

