Preparing For Her Love & Basketball Performance Took A Toll On Sanaa Lathan Before She Even Got The Part

When Sanaa Lathan showed up to auditions, she immediately made a not-so-good impression on Gina Prince-Bythewood. “I walked in the door and she showed me this Vibe Magazine spread that she just did which was like a bikini spread,” Prince-Bythewood told Buzzfeed. “I was like, ‘This is so not the character at all! I didn’t know how she was going to get the part…'” Prince-Bythewood admitted she was impressed with Lathan’s reading, but that wasn’t the end: Lathan had to meet “The Secret Life of Bees” writer-director on the basketball court. “The acting part was easy for me,” Lathan told the HuffPost in 2015. “But I had never played basketball, I had never dribbled, I had never done a layup. So she was like, ‘Well, I’m going to have to start auditioning you as a basketball player, like on the basketball court.’ That was pretty tough.”

Lathan began working on her basketball skills solo. Meanwhile, Prince-Bythewood continued her search for her golden girl. She and Casting director Aisha Coley went through more than 700 actors and athletes; they even eyed tennis icon Serena Williams and former track and field star Marion Jones. When Lathan got word that Prince-Bythewood Hired an acting Coach to work with an athlete atop her list, Georgia Tech standout Niesha Butler, she requested a basketball coach; she was given to Colleen Matsuhara, basketball advisor and assistant coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. Matsuhara told ESPN in 2020, “Gina made Sanaa carry a basketball everywhere she went. I would work her out — she could get cut up pretty well, muscle tone and everything — and then we’d go to eat and she’d carry the basketball into Coco’s [an eatery in Los Angeles].”