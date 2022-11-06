Prep Volleyball: State Tournament Pairings announced

The seeding for the WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament have been announced and Shady Spring is the No. 1 seed in Class AA, while Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier West earned the No. 4 seed in Class AAA and Class A, respectively.

James Monroe is the No. 6 seed in Class A, while AA Region 3 runner-up Herbert Hoover is the No. 4 seeds George Washington was the Region 3 runner-up in Class AAA and the Patriots enter the tournament as the No. 8 seeds

Shady Spring will play Frankfort immediately following the match between Herbert Hoover and Wayne which starts at 8:30 am Wednesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Flying Eagles will play Bridgeport at 8:30 am in the opening Class AAA match on court one, while Greenbrier West will open Class A play against Moorefield on center court, also at 8:30 am

James Monroe will mix it up with Ritchie County in the second match of the afternoon session. The Mavericks and the Rebels will follow the Buffalo and Pendleton County match which starts at 1:30 pm

Semifinals start Wednesday night at 6 pm

The Championship matches will be played on Thursday. Class AAA leads off at 11:00 am Class A will follow that match 45 minutes after its conclusion. Class AA will be the final match of the afternoon Thursday.

WVSSAC State Volleyball seeding:

AAA

1. Musselman

2. Morgantown

3. Hedgesville

4. Woodrow Wilson

5. Bridgeport

6. Parkersburg

7. Spring Valley

8. George Washington

AA

1. Shady Spring

2. Philip Barbour

3. Oak Glen

4. Herbert Hoover

5. Wayne

6. Liberty (H)

7. Winfield

8. Frankfort

A

1. Williamstown

2. Buffalo

3. Ritchie County

4. Greenbrier West

5. Moorefield

6. James Monroe

7. Pendleton County

8. Tolsia