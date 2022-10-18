PREP VOLLEYBALL: St. Maries to play Kellogg for district title





GENESEE — Ava Stancil had 10 kills and nine digs as the top-seeded St. Maries Lumberjacks fended off an upset bid to beat the fourth-seeded Grangeville Bulldogs 27-25, 13-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15- 8 in the semifinals of the 2A District 1-2 tournament Monday at Genesee High.

St. Maries (17-6) will face second-seeded Kellogg (11-8) in the Championship match Wednesday at 6 pm at Genesee.

Taci Watkins had 13 kills and two blocks for St. Maries. Lily Daniel had 41 assists, Berkli McGreal 18 digs, Tayla Janssen seven kills for the Lumberjacks.

Earlier, Madi Cheney and Dani Hendrikson had eight kills each as Kellogg swept the third-seeded Orofino Maniacs 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 in the other semi.

Abby Neff had 22 assists and two blocks for Kellogg.

Brielle Hei had 20 digs for Kellogg, Dani Schillireff and Macy Jerome three aces each, Cheney two blocks.

“We played at a really fast tempo, and I think Orofino was having trouble keeping up with us,” Kellogg Coach Stephanie Batchelder said.

The loser of the title match will play at 7:30 for second place and a spot in a Saturday state play-in match.

Orofino (7-11) plays Grangeville (4-10) in a loser-out match Wednesday at 4:30 pm

In the first match Monday, Grangeville ended fifth-seeded Priest River’s season with a four-set win. Priest River finished 3-10.