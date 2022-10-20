PREP VOLLEYBALL: St. Maries punches ticket to state 2A tourney





GENESEE — Stacie Mitchell had nine kills and three blocks for top seeded St. Maries in a 14-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 win over the second seeded Kellogg Wildcats in the 2A District 1-2 tournament, advancing to state starting Oct. 28 at Shelley High.

“We had something to prove,” said St. Maries Coach Rachele Fischer, whose team won its first district title since 2020. “To show how we can play after our slow start to districts on Monday where we had to come away with the win , but it wasn’t our best performance. It took a little to get going and our first game was a little slow and Kellogg took it from us. The girls remained calm, worked together, focused on the little things to minimize the errors and move around to find the open spots for kills.”

Tayla Janssen had nine kills and two blocks, Ava Stancil five kills and five digs, Berkli McGreal 11 digs, Mia Asbury seven digs and three aces, Abbie Wilks five digs and Lily Daniel 35 assists for St. Maries (18-6), which will find out its seed later tonight.

“Our serving was key and much more consistent than Monday,” Fischer said. “The girls had to work for the win. Kellogg wasn’t just going to let us have it. I’ve been telling the girls all year, you have to go out and make things happen, and tonight, they were able to do it again.”

Later, the Wildcats swept third-seeded Grangeville to advance to a state play-in match at Prairie High on Saturday at 3 pm

Kellogg will face Nampa Christian, with the winner also advancing to state.

Bonners Ferry d.

Timberlake

BONNERS FERRY — The Tigers had their season come to an end following a loss in the second game of the best-of-3 3A District 1 tournament at Bonners Ferry High.

Timberlake finishes 2-20.

Bonners Ferry (13-8) Advances to the state tournament Oct. 29-30 at Hillcrest High in Ammon.