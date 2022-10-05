Prep volleyball scores, 10/4
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-21
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-9, 25-13, 25-22
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 25-15, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-15
Sterling def. College View, 25-18, 25-14
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 15-9
Ansley/Litchfield def. Bertrand, 25-14, 30-28
People are also reading…
Ansley-Litchfield def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-22
Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Dr. County Northeast
Bayard def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-11
BDS def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-16
BDS def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-13
Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-6, 25-4, 25-12
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-19, 25-11
Bennington def. Plattsmouth, 25-8, 25-4, 25-8
Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-6, 25-7
Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-20
Cambridge def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-13
Cambridge def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-9, 25-15
Centennial def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-15
Centennial def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-10
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-19
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-12, 25-16
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran-Northeast, 25-19, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11
Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18
DC West def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-21
DC West def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-19
Exeter-Milligan def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-8
Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-23, 27-25, 25-12
GACC def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22
Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-20, 25-23
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-9
Grand Island CC def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19
Heartland def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-21
High Plains def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-22
Heartland def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-9
High Plains def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-23
Howells-Dodge def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
Humphrey SF def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19
Humphrey SF def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-20
Kearney def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9
Kearney Catholic def. Amherst, 26-24, 15-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-8
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-12
Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-22, 26-24
Lewiston def. College View, 25-18, 25-14
Loomis def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10
Malcolm def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10
Maywood/Hayes Center, def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-11
McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 17-25, 25-11, 27-25, 25-16
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-6, 25-12
Meridian def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-11
Millard South def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-14, 25-16, 25-9
Northwest def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-16
Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Lourdes CC def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-8
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-10
Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 26-28, 17-15
Omaha Concordia def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-21, 25-9, 25-23
Omaha Nation def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-7, 25-6
Omaha Westview def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-12, 25-6, 25-9
Ord def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-23
Ord def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-22
Overton def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11
Palmer def. Chambers/Wheeler Central, 25-17, 25-19
Papillion-La Vista South def. Papillion-La Vista, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18
Paxton def. Dundy Co. Stratton, 25-12, 25-9
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 27-25, 25-20, 27-25
Perkins County def. Garden County, 26-24, 25-22
Perkins County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-21
Platteview def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8
Potter-Dix def. Bayard, 25-11, 25-22
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17
SEM def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sutherland, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
Southwest def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-21
Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-14
St. Mary’s def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 27-25
Stuart def. North Central, 25-18, 27-25
Dr. County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18
Wakefield def. Ponca, 25-22, 21-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-9
Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-9
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 26-24
Waverly def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 0: The Class A No. 10 Thunderbolts were led by Gia Miller’s 14 kills, Adison Markowski’s 27 set assists, Mikenna Humm’s 17 digs and Faith Venable’s three blocks.
.