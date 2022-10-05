Prep volleyball scores, 10/4

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-21

Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-9, 25-13, 25-22

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 25-15, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-15

Sterling def. College View, 25-18, 25-14

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 15-9

Ansley/Litchfield def. Bertrand, 25-14, 30-28

Ansley-Litchfield def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-22

Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Dr. County Northeast

Bayard def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-11

BDS def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-16

BDS def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-13

Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-6, 25-4, 25-12

Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-19, 25-11

Bennington def. Plattsmouth, 25-8, 25-4, 25-8

Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-6, 25-7

Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-20

Cambridge def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-13

Cambridge def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-9, 25-15

Centennial def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-15

Centennial def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-10

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-19

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-12, 25-16

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran-Northeast, 25-19, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11

Deshler def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18

DC West def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-21

DC West def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-19

Exeter-Milligan def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-8

Fullerton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-23, 27-25, 25-12

GACC def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22

Garden County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-20, 25-23

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-9

Grand Island CC def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19

Heartland def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-21

High Plains def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-22

Heartland def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-9

High Plains def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-23

Howells-Dodge def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Humphrey SF def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19

Humphrey SF def. St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-20

Kearney def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9

Kearney Catholic def. Amherst, 26-24, 15-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-8

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-12

Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-22, 26-24

Lewiston def. College View, 25-18, 25-14

Loomis def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10

Malcolm def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

Maywood/Hayes Center, def. Medicine Valley, 25-14, 25-11

McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 17-25, 25-11, 27-25, 25-16

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-8, 25-6, 25-12

Meridian def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-11

Millard South def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13

Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23

Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-14, 25-16, 25-9

Northwest def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-16

Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Lourdes CC def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-8

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-10

Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 26-28, 17-15

Omaha Concordia def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-21, 25-9, 25-23

Omaha Nation def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-7, 25-6

Omaha Westview def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-12, 25-6, 25-9

Ord def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-23

Ord def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-22

Overton def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11

Palmer def. Chambers/Wheeler Central, 25-17, 25-19

Papillion-La Vista South def. Papillion-La Vista, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18

Paxton def. Dundy Co. Stratton, 25-12, 25-9

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 27-25, 25-20, 27-25

Perkins County def. Garden County, 26-24, 25-22

Perkins County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-21

Platteview def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8

Potter-Dix def. Bayard, 25-11, 25-22

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17

SEM def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sutherland, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17

Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18

Southwest def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-21

Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-14

St. Mary’s def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 27-25

Stuart def. North Central, 25-18, 27-25

Dr. County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18

Wakefield def. Ponca, 25-22, 21-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-9

Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-9

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-18, 26-24

Waverly def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 0: The Class A No. 10 Thunderbolts were led by Gia Miller’s 14 kills, Adison Markowski’s 27 set assists, Mikenna Humm’s 17 digs and Faith Venable’s three blocks.

.

