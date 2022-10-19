Prep volleyball scores, 10/18

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-8, 25-12, 25-4

Grand Island CC def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 25-19, 25-11

Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-15, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Norris, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18

HAC TOURNAMENT

Monday’s matches

At Grand Island

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12

At Columbus

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12

Tuesday’s matches

At Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20

Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22

At Lincoln East

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15

Wednesday’s matches

At Norfolk

Game 9–Lincoln Southwest vs. Fremont, 5 p.m

Game 10–Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Pius X, 6:30 p.m

Game 11–Norfolk vs. Grand Island, 5 p.m

Game 12–Lincoln North Star vs. Columbus, 6:30 p.m

At Kearney

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln High, 5 p.m

Lincoln Southeast at Kearney, 6:30 p.m

Thursday’s matches

At Norfolk

1st place–Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m

3rd–Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 5 p.m

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19

Anselmo-Merna def. Burwell, 25-21, 25-22

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 31-29

Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-21

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Brady

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 25-6

Axtell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16

Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-9, 25-13

Silver Lake def. Friend, 25-20, 25-9

Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12

Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-16

Brady def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-21

Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22

Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22

Centura def. Ravenna, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18

Clarkson/Leigh at Oakland-Craig

Cody-Kilgore vs. Oelrichs, SD

Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-16

DC West def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-5, 25-12

David City def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-19

David City def. Superior, 23-25, 25-10, 25-22

Deshler def. Friend, 25-10, 25-16

Diller-Odell def. Johnson CC, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22

East Butler def. Hampton, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23

Falls City at East Atchison, Mo.

Falls City SH def. Johnson-Brock, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23

Falls City SH def. HTRS, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15

Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16

Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12

Garden County def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-16

Gordon-Rushville def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17

Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-23, 26-28, 29-27, 25-16

Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-13, 27-25

Guardian Angels CC def. Boone Central, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21

Hay Springs def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Central City

Johnson-Brock def. HTRS, 21-25, 27-25, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16

Lawrence-Nelson at Franklin

Leyton def. Garden County, 25-22, 25-12

Loomis def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Lourdes CC def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-8

Lourdes CC def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-10

Malcolm def. Ralston, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17

Mead def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11

Minden def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-9, 25-12

Milford def. Heartland, 25-23, 25-22

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13

North Bend Central def. Howells-Dodge, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20

North Platte SP vs. Sutherland

North Platte SP def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-13

Oelrichs, SD at Crawford

Omaha Duchesne at Elkhorn

Omaha Nation at Marty, SD

Omaha Skutt def. Aurora, 25-11, 25-14

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross, 25-11, 25-5

Peetz, Colo. at Banner County

Pender at Bancroft-Rosalie

Perkins County def. Kimball

Plainview def. Wynot, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-22, 25-11

Raymond Central at Aquinas

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 10-25, 25-19

Sidney def. Gering, 25-21, 25-11, 25-16

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Ainsworth, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

Southwest at Maywood-Hayes Center

St. Mary’s def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Stanton at Lutheran High Northeast

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-8

Summer-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-19

Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-10

Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-14, 25-19

Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-16, 13-25, 25-18

Twin Loop def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-19, 25-21

Weeping Water at Archbishop Bergan

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20

Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 20-25, 27-25

Yuta def. Palmyra, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn North 3, Lincoln Northwest 0: Charlotte Coughlin had two aces and Chante Dowd had three kills to lead the Northwest offense. Lilly Keifer led the defense with nine digs.

