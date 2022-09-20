PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy Downs Opp, Dothan in tri-match | High-school

Staff Reports



Houston Academy defeated Opp 25-20, 25-11 and Dothan 25-23, 28-26 during a high school volleyball tri-match at Dothan High Monday night.

In the win over Opp, Mary Suzan Aman had 14 kills and three aces, Whiddon Armstrong had seven kills and Ann Davis Sinquefield had three kills and two digs. Abby Caldwell delivered 23 assists and six digs, while Kaleigh Heard had three aces and four digs. Carryne Chancey had two kills and four digs, Onika Sukoff had three digs and Makaria McGriff two digs. Tylaya Lingo added two kills.

Versus Dothan, Aman had 11 kills and seven digs, Armstrong seven kills and Chancey three kills and six digs. Caldwell delivered 15 assists, 10 digs and two kills. Sinquefield had two kills and three digs. Lingo had six digs, Heard five digs and McGriff three digs, while Sophia Langford had two assists.

Dothan splits: Dothan defeated Opp 25-9, 25-8 and lost to Houston Academy 25-23, 28-26 during a tri-match at Dothan High.

People are also reading…

In the win over Opp, Isabella Doughtery earned six kills, while Zaele Curry had four aces, two kills and six digs and Amara Menefee had four kills and two digs. Lauren Yu had two aces, 10 assists and two digs and Ella Wood had two kills, 11 assists and two digs. AnnaKay Karabin and Peyton Preston both had two kills. Marah Delgado delivered six digs and Kayden Martin four digs.

In the loss to HA, Curry had four kills and six digs, Doughtery had four kills and four blocks and Menefee had three kills and three digs, while Karabin had two kills and three digs. Yu delivered 15 assists and five digs, Delgado had 15 digs with two assists and Preston had three blocks.

Rehobeth Downs Ashford: Rehobeth defeated Ashford 25-17, 25-18, 25-12.

Helen Williamson had six aces, six kills and two blocks for Rehobeth (18-6). Addison Benton had four aces and eight digs. Emma Arnold had 17 kills and four blocks. Peyton Hartigan had 23 assists and six digs. Kryslin Lane had six kills and 10 digs. McKenna Linder had nine digs. Adriana Delgado had two aces and eight digs.

For Ashford, Katelynn Money had two aces and four kills, Savannah Money had 15 kills and two blocks, Emma Helms had 26 assists, two aces and three blocks, Ella Helms had 12 digs and two kills, Camden McArdle had three digs, Shelby Pate had two kills and two digs and Kayla Fields had four blocks.

Enterprise wins: The Wildcats defeated RE Lee 25-3, 25-8, 25-6.

For Enterprise, Lily Rhoades had six aces, Heather Holtz had four aces and six assists and Riley Stewart had three aces and four assists.

Katie Warren had nine assists, Jadyn Britton had six kills and Taylor Danford and Abigail Wiggins each had five kills. Alivia Freeman and Morgan Williams added three kills each.

Geneva sweeps Dale County: Geneva defeated Dale County 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 in a Class 4A, Area 3 contest.

RayAnna Ausley earned 12 kills, 14 digs and two aces and Hayden Howell had three aces, 12 assists and 10 digs to lead the Panthers. Cheyenne Hammock earned 12 assists and seven digs and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin eight kills and Aubree Lamb eight digs.

For Dale County, Elly Castle had four kills, four assists and two digs, Jessica Stevens had two kills, three blocks and two assists and Myesa Kennedy had two kills, four assists and three digs. Ella Brooke Barefield added three kills, Star Citlahua six digs and Karoline Killingsworth four assists.

Wicksburg defeats New Brockton: Wicksburg defeated New Brockton 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15.

For the Panthers, Reagan Bull earned 10 aces and eight kills, Ella Grace Kelley also had eight kills and Bella Hicks delivered 22 assists, four kills and three aces. Lana Carpenter chipped in four aces, three kills and three blocks and Saylah King had three aces, 14 digs and three assists.

For New Brockton, Aniya Barkley earned seven kills, three aces and two digs, AnnaLynn Hanson had six aces, four kills and six digs and Ava Elmore had four aces and five digs. Anna Blackmon added three kills and 12 digs. Samantha Payton had nine digs and eight assists, while Madison Jones had three digs and Maredith Sconyers had two kills and two digs.

Ariton Downs Goshen: Ariton swept Goshen 25-14, 25-16, 25-8.

Kaydee Phillips had 12 kills, 13 digs and three blocks and Hollis Cherry had 18 assists and nine digs to lead the Purple Cats. Blair Hughes had six kills and six digs, while Mattie Grace Heath had six blocks and April Munn five blocks.

Headland beats Houston County: Headland defeated Houston County 25-19, 19-25, 15-5.

Meryl Adams had eight kills and two blocks, Alexus Neal six kills, Liza Varnum three kills and Reagan Griffin 11 assists and two aces for Headland, which also got six digs from Abby Gard.

Samson Downs Cottonwood: Samson defeated Cottonwood 26-24, 15-25, 25-15, 25-11 in a Class 2A, Area 2 match.

Makayla Phillips earned four aces, three kills and four assists, Alli Brook Godwin four aces and eight kills and Paige Norris four aces and four kills to lead Samson. Brantley Edberg had four aces, four kills and three assists and Ava Robertson had three aces.

Wiregrass Kings sweep Bethlehem (Fla.): The Wiregrass Kings swept Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-23, 25-9 25-16.

Becca Wise earned eight aces, 11 kills and two digs, Anna Waddell 13 kills, three aces and 12 digs and KB Weed 13 assists, two aces and six digs to lead the Kings. Amy Sexton delivered four aces and two kills, while Joycelyn Andrews had two aces and two kills and Emma Graham had two kills and two digs.

Wildcats win: Enterprise defeated RE Lee 25-6, 25-9.

Karsyn Hamm and Lee Lott each had five aces and Virginia Townsend had four. Hamm had five kills and Townsend had three. Lott had six assists and Izzy Bryant had five.

Ashford edges Rehobeth: Ashford rallied past Rehobeth 18-25, 25-23, 15-12.

For Rehobeth, Emerson Trotter had three aces, 12 assists and two digs, while Lilly Richards had six kills and five digs, Karaline Paulk had five kills and Bella Trotter two aces. Emma Davis added three kills, while Cate Watson and Shelby Davis both had five digs and Brailyn Werner and Jessa Buker both had two digs.

Houston Academy splits: Houston Academy defeated Opp and lost to Dothan 25-22, 25-21.

In the loss to Dothan, Millie Gay had seven kills, Emma Armstrong five kills, Monika Howard four kills and Emily Maddox three kills for HA. Mallory Magrino had seven digs and both Emily Adams and Louisa Faulk had five digs each. Molly Rutland delivered 16 assists.

No details were available on the Opp match.

Wicksburg falls to New Brockton: Wicksburg lost to New Brockton 25-23, 25-19.

Sara Wood had five aces, Ellie Cox three aces and Jaci Cain two aces, while Chloe Joyner had four kills and Abbie Ellenburg, Dahlia Ganz and Sarah Turvin had two kills each for Wicksburg.

Headland sweeps Houston County: Headland swept Houston County 25-5, 25-17.

Kiley Jenkins and Joli Johnson both had three aces and Addy Davis and Lana McCoy had two kills each, while Kacy Mayhew earned two digs.

Samson Downs Cottonwood: Samson beat Cottonwood 25-15, 25-21.

Holly Warren had four aces, Aubrie Mock had two aces and four assists and Jemma Crocker had two kills. Kelsi Bludsworth and Heidi Warren added three assists each.

Ariton wins: Ariton defeated Goshen 25-17, 25-18. No details were provided.

Northside Methodist wins two: Northside Methodist Academy defeated DA Smith of Ozark in two matches, winning the first match 25-10, 25-16 and the second match, 25-8, 25-9.

In the first match, Hayden Heldman earned six aces and three assists, Jenna Forrester four aces and two kills, Anne Claire Underwood three aces and Laura Cate Trawick two kills.

In the second match, Shannan Alvord had seven kills and three aces, Ali Scott six aces and two kills, Avery Griggs two aces and two assists and Alyssa Turner four assists.

Rehobeth Downs Ashford: Kara Peterman and Rayleigh Reed had two aces and two kills each and Ashlyn Trotter had two aces and five digs to lead Rehobeth. Emily Arnold delivered five assists and three digs, while Karas Lucas had four digs, Lacy Orgeron three digs and Peterman and Payton Boland had two digs each.

Wicksburg loses to New Brockton: Wicksburg fell to New Brockton 25-16, 25-20.

Anleigh Wood had eight aces and Claire Bennett three aces for Wicksburg.

Wildcats win: Enterprise defeated RE Lee 25-6, 25-9.

Karsyn Hamm and Lee Lott each had five aces and Virginia Townsend had four. Hamm had five kills and Townsend had three. Lott had six assists and Izzy Bryant had five.

Ariton wins: Ariton defeated Goshen 25-6, 25-4. No details were provided.

Kings win: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Bethlehem 25-12, 25-17.

Jessie Tedder had four aces and three digs. Ellie Alford had four aces and two digs. Lily Barrett had three aces and five kills. Emma Schulman had three aces. Becca Wise had four kills. Josalyn Howe had two aces and 10 assists. Janie Waddell had three kills.

Headland Downs Houston County: Headland defeated Houston County 25-23, 25-10.

Kiley Taylor had four aces and five assists and Lola Jenkins had two aces and five kills to lead Headland.