Prep volleyball: Resurgent Roy enjoying life in Region 2 | News, Sports, Jobs

ROY — Two seasons ago in 2020, Roy High’s volleyball team went 4-15 overall and 1-12 in Region 1.

It was another rough season in a catalog full of last-place and second-to-last-place finishes in Regions 1 and 5 over the years.

The Royals had a new head Coach that season, Region 1 was formidable (again) and things generally were all over the place as school had only just returned to an in-person environment following the spring’s COVID-19 shutdown.

Two years later, as the Roy team practiced in a Gymnasium 30 degrees cooler than its home gym, things are 180 degrees different for the team overall.

Roy is enjoying life in Region 2, where he finished in second place last year behind Hunter and, this year, hopes to challenge the Wolverines for a region championship.

“Even being second place in Region 2, it was just so amazing because we’d lost so many games. It gives a lot of inspiration, especially for me, and puts into perspective that we can actually win and we can actually do well,” senior Sierra Jones said.

Getting to this point has been a bit of a process. Madi Robins’ first year as head coach was 2020 and she brought a lot of changes. Often, she describes her top goal with the team as trying to push toxicity out of sports.

On a practical level, that means, “We can work hard, we can fix our mistakes, but at the end of the day, whether we win or lose, that’s an outcome that I want them to let go. I want them to let go of the outcomes that they can’t control and to focus on things that they can control,” Robins said Wednesday.

Robins defined toxicity as a varied set of attitudes, including blaming teammates and other teams when things go wrong and players comparing themselves to other players (whether good or bad).

“It’s only your team on the side of the court, so any problems that are happening on your side of the court you can’t really blame on the other team,” senior libero Tess Terry said.

Robins thinks there’s an “insane” amount of pressure on high school student athletes when it comes to sports and, therefore, doesn’t want players to constantly fret about outcomes and results; rather, she wants them to build relationships with teammates that extend beyond them being just teammates and focus on things they can control.

Robins said there are many preconceived notions in sports, things she didn’t necessarily like, that she tried to change in her first season and still tries to change.

It was hard for the team to grasp those things, she said, on top of playing in a loaded Region 1 and a lot of things are built around holding oneself accountable, which can be uncomfortable for some.

“It sucks. It’s hard to be self-reflective, and it’s hard to acknowledge that you were perpetuating these ideas, so I think it sucked some of the fun out of it at first, but in the long run ended up being absolutely what needed to happen,” Robins said.

Right after the 2020 volleyball season ended, the UHSAA’s realignment meetings began, at which time Roy High and Weber School District officials successfully pitched the idea of ​​moving Roy to the Salt Lake-based Region 2 for the sake of all the school’s programs being more competitive .

The volleyball team’s 4-15 and 1-12 records in 2020 turned into 14-9 and 10-2 in 2021, with the major reason being the move to Region 2, but also the overall attitude change.

Roy had about the same amount of success in non-region play last year as he had in previous years, but then started winning in droves once Region 2 play began.

Roy finished second in Region 2 behind Hunter and hosted a volleyball playoff game for the first time since 1997. Right now, the Royals are 3-3 overall and 2-0 in Region 2. Taylorsville and Hunter await Roy next week.

Robins said getting the team to not fret over outcomes doesn’t mean that the team suddenly doesn’t care when it’s in the thick of a region title race, as it was last year and as could happen later this season.

“I don’t necessarily think that they’re opposites because we can let go of the outcome but still want to win, and still work and fight to win because this still matters. They’re all competitive, I’m competitive, we all still want this. But at the end of the day, the toxicity is going to come in when it’s out of our control and we’re worried about that,” she said.

