Prep volleyball ratings, 9/27

This week is the start of the last full month of the volleyball regular season. The boards have started to settle themselves with the postseason on the horizon. Here is Nate Thomas’ latest ratings.

Class A

1. Lincoln Southwest;15-2;1

2. Papillion-LV South;21-4;2

4. Papillion-La Vista;16-5;5

10. Lincoln Pius X;9-9;10

Contenders: Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Elkhorn South, Millard North.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest’s Allison Weston Invite title — and a win over Papillion-La Vista South — keeps it at the top. Omaha Westside makes a big leap after finishing third in that tournament. Papillion-La Vista moves up one spot following a solid week, too. Class A gets more chaotic by the day.

Key matches: Tuesday — Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island. Thursday — Lincoln Southwest at Millard West. Friday — Lincoln Northeast Invitational. Saturday — Lincoln Northeast Invitational.

Class B

Contenders: Alliance, Crete, Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne, Hastings.

Comments: Bennington, after a huge week defeating three ranked opponents, makes the most notable move of the week. The Badgers’ three-set win over Waverly on Saturday was key. The Vikings, outside the loss, were steady, too, defeating GI Northwest and Kearney Catholic. The first Elkhorn North-Norris Matchup of the season lived up to expectations.

Key matches: Tuesday — York at Crete, Adams Central at GI Northwest, Scottsbluff at Sidney. Thursday — York at Seward. Friday — Twin City Invitational. Saturday — Twin City Invitational.

Class C-1

1. North Bend Central;19-0;1

2. Grand Island CC;17-1;3

8. Kearney Catholic;14-4;4

9. Columbus Lakeview;11-4;8

10. Adams Central;15-5;10

Contenders: Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, DC West, Yutan.

Comments: Another week, another packed slate of C-1 action that shakes things up. Gothenburg ended Minden’s undefeated season and Grand Island Central Catholic defeated the Whippets too Saturday. Malcolm is the biggest mover in the positive direction after seven wins, including a trio of them against rated teams. Kearney Catholic fell this week in the loaded class after a pair of losses.

Key matches: Tuesday — Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview, Grand Island Central Catholic at Kearney Catholic. Thursday — North Bend Central at Malcolm, Minden at Centura. Saturday — Columbus Classic.

Class C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran;19-0;1

3. Archbishop Bergan;17-3;2

10. Cross County;12-1;—

Contenders: Southwest, Palmyra, Freeman, Thayer Central.

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran continues to dominate its competition after defeating then-No. 2 Archbishop Berga last week. The Knights flip spots with Oakland-Craig, again, after also dropping a match to St. Paul over the weekend. Sutton makes a leap after Avenging a loss to Hastings St. Cecilia. Cross County enters the ratings for the first time this season.

Key matches: Tuesday — Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan at Clarkson-Leigh, Freeman at Falls City SH. Thursday — Amherst at Loomis, Southwest at Overton, Freeman at Palmyra. Saturday — Clarkson-Leigh Invitational.

Class D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center;14-0;1

2. Norfolk Catholic;12-1;2

5. Nebraska Christian;18-4;5

7. Hartington CC;14-6;—

Contenders: Loomis, Elmwood-Murdock, SEM, Elgin/PJ, Johnson-Brock.

Comments: Welcome, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Meridian. The Trojans have started to get hot, now winning six matches in a row. All have come against Class C teams, including two in the ratings. The Mustangs joined the Fray for the first time this season after a win over BDS. Class D-1 is getting Deeper by the week.

Key matches: Tuesday — Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell, SEM at Medicine Valley, Maywood-Hayes Center at Wallace. Thursday — Diller-Odell at Meridian, Overton at Alma, Nebraska Christian at Humphrey SF. Saturday — Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Cambridge

Class D-2

Contenders: Paxton, Medicine Valley, Potter-Dix.

Comments: Diller-Odell is this week’s biggest mover after winning seven matches in six days. Its biggest was a sweep over Falls City Sacred Heart, snapping an eight-match Irish win streak. Overton and Howells-Dodge continue to pull away from the rest of the class.

Key matches: Tuesday — Shelton at Overton. Thursday — Paxton at Medicine Valley, Overton at Alma.