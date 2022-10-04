Prep volleyball ratings, 10/3

It’s crunch time in the volleyball regular season. There are three weeks left before the postseason and some conference tournaments begin this weekend. Here are Nate Thomas’ ratings.

Class A

1. Lincoln Southwest;17-2;1

2. Papillion-LV South;21-4;2

4. Papillion-La Vista;17-5;4

10. Lincoln Pius X;14-11;10

Contenders: Grand Island, Elkhorn South, Columbus.

Comments: Class A has settled itself down over the past week after the top teams’ schedules have started to slow. The main change this week comes as Gretna put together a strong showing in the Lincoln Northeast Invitational, defeating Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Marian. The Dragons have come alive late after a rough start to the season.

Key matches: Tuesday — Gretna at Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South at Millard West, Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Pius X at Fremont. Thursday — Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Marian, Elkhorn South at Elkhorn North, Lincoln Pius X vs. Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Marian.

Class B

10. GI Northwest;12-11;10

Contenders: Crete, Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne, Hastings.

Comments: The top three have continued to separate themselves in Class B with Bennington making a push to join the top group. York’s jump is the noticeable difference, coming after the Dukes and Seward split matches this week. Waverly slides a few spots after the Lincoln Northeast Invitational.

Key matches: Tuesday — GI Northwest vs. Hastings, Adams Central at York. Thursday — Bennington at Waverly, Omaha Duchesne at GI Northwest, Crete at Columbus Lakeview, Norris at Elkhorn. Saturday — EMC Tournament.

Class C-1

1. North Bend Central;21-0;1

2. Grand Island CC;18-1;2

9. Kearney Catholic;15-5;8

10. Columbus Lakeview;13-6;9

Contenders: Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, Douglas County West, Utah.

Comments: Adams Central is this week’s biggest mover in another edition of the Chaos that is C-1. The Patriots swept GI Northwest to make the jump as Kearney Catholic and Columbus Lakeview both dropped matches. Malcolm may have had the win of the week though, defeating a hot Bennington team. Buckle up for a wild few weeks as tournaments get underway.

Key matches: Tuesday — Amherst at Kearney Catholic, Oakland-Craig at DC West, Ogallala at Gothenburg. Thursday — Ogallala at Minden, Centennial Conference Tournament. Saturday — Centennial Conference Tournament, Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Class C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran;24-0;1

3. Archbishop Bergan;21-3;3

10. Clarkson-Leigh;15-6;8

Contenders: Southwest, Palmyra, Freeman, Bayard.

Comments: The drop off from the Lincoln Lutheran and the top five to the rest of C-2 is steep. But the group of Nos. 5-10 and the contenders are vast with thin margins between the two. Wisner-Pilger and Cross County had good weeks to make jumps. Southwest had a great week, but it is hard to find a spot for them this week.

Key matches: Tuesday — Centura at Hastings SC, Sutton at Thayer Central, Fullerton at Nebraska Christian. Thursday — Axtell at Amherst, Cross County at Exeter-Milligan, Johnson-Brock at Palmyra.

Class D-1

1. Norfolk Catholic;16-2;2

3. Maywood-Hayes Center;17-1;1

7. Nebraska Christian;20-5;5

Contenders: Loomis, Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Elgin/PJ, Johnson-Brock.

Comments: A change at the top of the ratings, but not a new face. Norfolk Catholic had the top spot at the start of the season. Their 13-match win streak ended this weekend, but only at the hands of a good Class B Bennington team. Cambridge jumps Maywood-Hayes Center after winning the Matchup between the two on Saturday. SEM is back in the rankings with 11 straight wins.

Key matches: Tuesday — Elgin/PJ at St. Mary’s, Humphrey SF at Elgin/PJ. Thursday — SEM at Alma, Hartington CC at Wynot.

Class D-2

Contenders: Wynot, Medicine Valley, Potter-Dix.

Comments: Howells-Dodge is back on top after Overton was topped by Shelton for the second time this season. The Jaguars’ Lone loss came on the opening night of the season to C-2 Oakland-Craig. Shelton has had quite the season himself, and picked up his biggest win of the year. Stuart makes a jump after a win over St. Mary’s this week and Paxton is up for the first time.

Key matches: Tuesday — Wallace at Paxton. Thursday — Loomis at Overton, Humphrey/LHF at Howells-Dodge.