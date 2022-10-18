Prep volleyball ratings, 10/18

As conference tournaments crank into full gear, subdistrict and district play isn’t too far off. Here’s a look at how teams stand in Nate Thomas’ latest ratings.

Class A

1. Lincoln Southwest;25-3;1

2. Papillion-LV South;24-5;2

6. Lincoln Pius X;19-11;6

7. Papillion-La Vista;22-9;7

Contenders: Grand Island, Elkhorn South, Millard North.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest keeps its hold on the No. 1 spot this week after winning the Omaha Westside Invitational, despite picking up a loss along the way to Lincoln East. The Spartans are the only team to move up this week after a good performance at Westside. Time for the conference tournaments in Class A.

Key matches: All week—HAC Tournament and Metro Conference Tournament.

Class B

Contenders: Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Mercy.

Comments: Elkhorn North went 3-2 at the Westside Invite in a field made up mostly of Class A programs. Seward’s Central Conference Tournament win gives it a big boost this week. The Bluejays have been strong of late, winning 11 of their last 13 matches.

Key matches: Tuesday—Lincoln Lutheran vs. Norris, Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne, York at GI Northwest, Omaha Skutt at Aurora. Thursday—Bennington at Omaha Duchesne, Elkhorn at Waverly.

Class C-1

1. North Bend Central;25-1;1

2. Grand Island CC;24-2;2

8. Kearney Catholic;22-7;9

9. Columbus Lakeview;19-7;8

Contenders: St. Paul, Ogallala, Bishop Neumann, Yutan, Aurora.

Comments: North Bend Central’s unbeaten season came to an end this weekend in the East Husker Conference Tournament. But their head-to-head win over Grand Island CC keeps them on top for now. Kearney Catholic moves up a spot after a bounce-back week. The top holds for another week.

Key matches: Tuesday—Columbus Lakeview at Bishop Neumann, Gothenburg at Amherst, Kearney Catholic at Overton, Palmyra at Yutan, Howells-Dodge at North Bend Central. Thursday—North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview, Adams Central at Grand Island CC.

Class C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran;32-0;1

2. Archbishop Bergan;27-4;2

4. Clarkson-Leigh;22-6;10

Contenders: Humphrey/LHF, Palmyra, Fullerton, Bayard.

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran is the final undefeated team in the state. After an up-and-down season for Clarkson-Leigh, they had their biggest triumph of the year on Saturday winning the East Husker Conference Tournament. The Patriots knocked off North Bend Central and Oakland-Craig.

Key matches: Tuesday—Clarkson-Leigh at Oakland-Craig.

Class D-1

1. Norfolk Catholic;24-2;1

3. Maywood-Hayes Center;21-1;3

9. Nebraska Christian;24-7;6

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Elgin/PJ, Pleasanton.

Comments: The shuffle in Class D-1 comes in the middle of the pack. Hartington Cedar Catholic and SEM have both had great second halves of the season while Nebraska Christian is sliding. Norfolk Catholic continues to look like the frontrunner. It’s a big week, as we could have multiple top-five matchups.

Key matches: Monday—Crossroads Conference Tournament, Republican Plains Conference Tournament. Tuesday—Crossroads Conference Tournament, Republican Plains Conference Tournament.

Class D-2

10. Exeter-Milligan; 17-8; —

Contenders: Wynot, High Plains, Potter-Dix, Exeter-Milligan, Paxton.

Comments: Shelton is now a part of the No. 1 club. The Bulldogs have lost just two sets to Class D opponents this season. Their Lone loss is to C-1 No. 4 Minden. Howells-Dodge fell one spot because of their losses to two Class C powers, North Bend Central and Oakland-Craig.

Key matches: Monday—Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament. Thursday—Shelton at SEM.