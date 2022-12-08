PREP VOLLEYBALL: Post Falls junior Munday named to all-state team
Post Falls junior Kylie Munday, who has verbally committed to San Diego of the West Coast Conference, was named to the 2022 all-state first team in 5A, announced on Wednesday.
Munday, the 5A Inland Empire League Most Valuable Player this season, helped guide the Trojans to third in the state tournament at Skyline High in Idaho Falls.
Allie Bowman, a senior libero and senior setter Ella Hosfeld of Lake City, as well as Coeur d’Alene senior outside hitter Madi Symons were named Honorable mention to the 5A team.
Kellogg junior setter/middle hitter Madison Cheney was named Honorable mention to the 2A team.
Genesis Prep sophomore outside hitter Bella Anderson was Honorable mention in 1A Division I.
Clark Fork senior setter Paige Valliere was named Honorable mention in 1A Division II.
The teams were chosen by coaches statewide and completed by Brandon Walton of SBLive Idaho. The teams are sponsored by Corwin Ford.
5A
Coach of the Year: Carol Klein, Timberline
Player of the Year: Kinley Kerbs, sr., sr., Madison
First team
Delaney Bub, OH, jr., Eagle; Aly Cox, OH/RS/S, jr., Timberline; Ashley Garner, OH, jr., Madison; Sierra Grizzle, OH, sr., Mountain View; Kylie Munday, S, jr., Post Falls; Maddi Wilcox, MB/OH, sr., Madison; Mariah Wilson, RS, sr., Madison.
Second team
Brie Arfmann – S, sr., Thunder Ridge; Yvonne Asuega – OH, sr., Borah; Ava Brickner – OH/RS/MH, jr., Timberline; Piper Davis – OH/DS, sr., Timberline; Keely Grant – MB, sr., Boise; Emma Heywood – OH, sr., Madison; Eliana Tia – OH, so., Centennial.
Honorable Mention
Allie Bowman, L, sr., Lake City; Aubrey Evans, MB, Jr., Rocky Mountain; Ella Hosfeld, S, sr., Lake City; Maija Howse, OH, so., Eagle; Rhys Layton, S, sr., Eagle; Liv Manning, MB, Jr., Eagle; Madi Symons, OH, sr., Coeur d’Alene.
4A
Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview
Player of the Year: Alex Acevedo – OH, jr., Skyview
First team
Bellamie Beus, OH, fr., Skyview; Alex Bower, S, jr., Skyview; Adee Butler; OH, sr., Century; Kaylie Kofe, S/OH/OPP, jr., Bonneville; Ally McDaniel, MB/OPP, sr., Bonneville; Mylie Mills, MH, sr., Columbia; Cora Young, MB, Sr., Columbia
Second team
Marissa Allen, MH, sr., Century; Audrey Atwood, OH, jr., Skyline; Maddie Bland, OH, jr., Canyon Ridge; Lacey Dougherty, OH, so., Columbia; Melissa Eyer, L, jr., Skyview; Abby McClain, OH/MH, jr., Canyon Ridge; Mandi Nottingham, S, sr., Columbia; Marli Pearson, L, sr., Blackfoot.
Honorable Mention
Kadence Boyd, L/DS, jr., Twin Falls; Samantha Chambers, S, sr., Wood River; Morgan Claus, OH, sr., Moscow; Shaylee Dahle, MB, Jr., Blackfoot; Maggie Mills, OH, sr., Columbia; Taylor Smith, OH/RS, sr., Century.
3A
Coach of the Year: Melissa Edward, Kimberly
Player of the Year: Brooke Hardy, MB, fr., Fruitland
First team
Eliza Anderson, OH, sr., Kimberly; Ellie Baker, OH, sr., Fruitland; Lexi Barnes, S, sr., Fruitland; Ava Dressen, OH, sr., Fruitland; Mallory Kelsy, OH/MB, so., Kimberly; Jessie Perron, L, sr., Kimberly; Kelsy Stranger, MB/OH, sr., Kimberly.
2nd team
Paige Adair, OH, sr., American Falls; Reese Baldwin, OH, jr., Snake River; Taylee Carlson, MH/OH/OPP, jr., Snake River; Gabi Green, OH/MB, jr., McCall-Donnelly; Mattie Shirts, MB, sr., Weiser; Izzie Stockham, OH, jr., Gooding; Jasi Yraguen, MB, Sr., Weiser.
Honorable mention
Bailey Coleman, L, jr., Weiser; Aspen Eckert, S, jr., Buhl; Kadrian Klinger, S, jr., Kimberly;
Chantea LeCheminant, OH, jr., South Fremont; Kennedy Phillips, L, sr., Fruitland; Claire Warren, OH, sr., McCall-Donnelly; Berklee Yancey, OH/MH, sr., South Fremont
2A
Coach of the Year: Curtis Johnson, Melba
Player of the Year: Abby Fuller – MH/OH, sr., West Side
First team
Laney Beckstead, S, sr., West Side; Tariah Carter, OH/RS, so., Melba; Kendall Clark, OH, sr., Melba; Hallie Horsley, OH, jr., Malad; Ellie Johnson, S, fr., Melba; Brianna Scott, OH, sr., Ririe; Keylee Wilson, MH/OH, sr., Melba.
Second team
Madi Andreasen, L, sr., Ririe; Hallie Arnold, MH, sr., Melba; Karly Clark; OH, jr., Cole Valley Christian; Hadley Fraas, MH, sr. Cole Valley Christian; Viola Hayes, OH, jr., Ririe; Sara Mariscal-Weinert, MH/OH, jr., West Side; Meya Young, OH/OPP, sr., Melba.
Honorable Mention
Kennidee Anderson, OPP, sr., Ririe; Grace Beardin, MB, sr., Orofino; Makinley Bond, MB, Sr., Ririe; Madison Cheney, S/RS/MH, jr., Kellogg; Rylee Nielson, MH/OH, sr., Firth; Riglee Peterson, OH, so., Malad; Ella Stosich, OH, jr., Melba.
1A Division I
Coach of the Year: Deb Blazzard, Troy
Player of the Year: Jolee Ecklund – MH, jr., Troy
First team
Lily Leidenfrost, S, sr., Logos; Isabelle Monk, OH, sr., Genesee; Dericka Morgan, OH, jr., Troy;
Sydnee Smith, OH, jr., Grace; Ashlee Stranger, OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh; Makenzie Stout, S, sr., Genesee; Olivia Tyler, S, jr., Troy.
Second team
Falon Bedke, MH/OH, sr., Oakley; Paige Black, S, so., Carey; Giselle Gil, S, sr., Murtaugh; Laney Landmark, OH, jr., Kamiah; Josie Larson, S, sr., Potlatch; Melodie Straatman, OH, jr., Grace; Ady Stranger, OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh.
Honorable Mention
Bella Anderson, OH, so., Genesis Prep; Karlie Chapman, S, sr., Shoshone; Ella DeJong, OPP/RS, jr., Lighthouse Christian; Evelyn Grauke, MB, Jr., Logos; Jane Parke, MH, sr., Carey; Lacee Power, S/RS, sr., Oakley; Kristin Wemhoff, L/S, sr., Prairie.
1A Division II
Coach of the Year: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend
Player of the Year: Annelie Wilson – MB, jr., Horseshoe Bend
First team
Olivia Bauer, OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend; Isabelle Eppich, MH/MB, sr., Council; Abby Howerton, OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend; Kirsten Krause, S, so., Grace Lutheran; Aliyah Meyer, S, so., Horseshoe Bend; Calyn Permann, S, so., Rockland; Taylor Wilson, MH/DS, sr., Rockland.
Second team
Ali Drussel, L, sr., Mackay; Autumn Farr, MH, so., Rockland; Emma Jensen, OH/DS, sr., Rockland; Kenadie Kirk, S/RS, jr., Deary; Hailey Taylor, OH, jr., Kendrick; Torey Tschida, L, jr., Horseshoe Bend; Adelaide Wilson, OH/DS, sr., Rockland.
Honorable Mention
Hailey Astle, MH, sr., Dietrich; Sadie Bird, S, sr., Leadore; Mali Hall, OH, jr., Grace Lutheran; Mackenzie Mackay, DS/S, sr., Leadore; Megan Moore – MB, sr., Mackay; Paige Valliere, S, sr., Clark Fork; Hope Zollman, OH/MH, Jr., Council.
