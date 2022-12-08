PREP VOLLEYBALL: Post Falls junior Munday named to all-state team





Post Falls junior Kylie Munday, who has verbally committed to San Diego of the West Coast Conference, was named to the 2022 all-state first team in 5A, announced on Wednesday.

Munday, the 5A Inland Empire League Most Valuable Player this season, helped guide the Trojans to third in the state tournament at Skyline High in Idaho Falls.

Allie Bowman, a senior libero and senior setter Ella Hosfeld of Lake City, as well as Coeur d’Alene senior outside hitter Madi Symons were named Honorable mention to the 5A team.

Kellogg junior setter/middle hitter Madison Cheney was named Honorable mention to the 2A team.

Genesis Prep sophomore outside hitter Bella Anderson was Honorable mention in 1A Division I.

Clark Fork senior setter Paige Valliere was named Honorable mention in 1A Division II.

The teams were chosen by coaches statewide and completed by Brandon Walton of SBLive Idaho. The teams are sponsored by Corwin Ford.

5A

Coach of the Year: Carol Klein, Timberline

Player of the Year: Kinley Kerbs, sr., sr., Madison

First team

Delaney Bub, OH, jr., Eagle; Aly Cox, OH/RS/S, jr., Timberline; Ashley Garner, OH, jr., Madison; Sierra Grizzle, OH, sr., Mountain View; Kylie Munday, S, jr., Post Falls; Maddi Wilcox, MB/OH, sr., Madison; Mariah Wilson, RS, sr., Madison.

Second team

Brie Arfmann – S, sr., Thunder Ridge; Yvonne Asuega – OH, sr., Borah; Ava Brickner – OH/RS/MH, jr., Timberline; Piper Davis – OH/DS, sr., Timberline; Keely Grant – MB, sr., Boise; Emma Heywood – OH, sr., Madison; Eliana Tia – OH, so., Centennial.

Honorable Mention

Allie Bowman, L, sr., Lake City; Aubrey Evans, MB, Jr., Rocky Mountain; Ella Hosfeld, S, sr., Lake City; Maija Howse, OH, so., Eagle; Rhys Layton, S, sr., Eagle; Liv Manning, MB, Jr., Eagle; Madi Symons, OH, sr., Coeur d’Alene.

4A

Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview

Player of the Year: Alex Acevedo – OH, jr., Skyview

First team

Bellamie Beus, OH, fr., Skyview; Alex Bower, S, jr., Skyview; Adee Butler; OH, sr., Century; Kaylie Kofe, S/OH/OPP, jr., Bonneville; Ally McDaniel, MB/OPP, sr., Bonneville; Mylie Mills, MH, sr., Columbia; Cora Young, MB, Sr., Columbia

Second team

Marissa Allen, MH, sr., Century; Audrey Atwood, OH, jr., Skyline; Maddie Bland, OH, jr., Canyon Ridge; Lacey Dougherty, OH, so., Columbia; Melissa Eyer, L, jr., Skyview; Abby McClain, OH/MH, jr., Canyon Ridge; Mandi Nottingham, S, sr., Columbia; Marli Pearson, L, sr., Blackfoot.

Honorable Mention

Kadence Boyd, L/DS, jr., Twin Falls; Samantha Chambers, S, sr., Wood River; Morgan Claus, OH, sr., Moscow; Shaylee Dahle, MB, Jr., Blackfoot; Maggie Mills, OH, sr., Columbia; Taylor Smith, OH/RS, sr., Century.

3A

Coach of the Year: Melissa Edward, Kimberly

Player of the Year: Brooke Hardy, MB, fr., Fruitland

First team

Eliza Anderson, OH, sr., Kimberly; Ellie Baker, OH, sr., Fruitland; Lexi Barnes, S, sr., Fruitland; Ava Dressen, OH, sr., Fruitland; Mallory Kelsy, OH/MB, so., Kimberly; Jessie Perron, L, sr., Kimberly; Kelsy Stranger, MB/OH, sr., Kimberly.

2nd team

Paige Adair, OH, sr., American Falls; Reese Baldwin, OH, jr., Snake River; Taylee Carlson, MH/OH/OPP, jr., Snake River; Gabi Green, OH/MB, jr., McCall-Donnelly; Mattie Shirts, MB, sr., Weiser; Izzie Stockham, OH, jr., Gooding; Jasi Yraguen, MB, Sr., Weiser.

Honorable mention

Bailey Coleman, L, jr., Weiser; Aspen Eckert, S, jr., Buhl; Kadrian Klinger, S, jr., Kimberly;

Chantea LeCheminant, OH, jr., South Fremont; Kennedy Phillips, L, sr., Fruitland; Claire Warren, OH, sr., McCall-Donnelly; Berklee Yancey, OH/MH, sr., South Fremont

2A

Coach of the Year: Curtis Johnson, Melba

Player of the Year: Abby Fuller – MH/OH, sr., West Side

First team

Laney Beckstead, S, sr., West Side; Tariah Carter, OH/RS, so., Melba; Kendall Clark, OH, sr., Melba; Hallie Horsley, OH, jr., Malad; Ellie Johnson, S, fr., Melba; Brianna Scott, OH, sr., Ririe; Keylee Wilson, MH/OH, sr., Melba.

Second team

Madi Andreasen, L, sr., Ririe; Hallie Arnold, MH, sr., Melba; Karly Clark; OH, jr., Cole Valley Christian; Hadley Fraas, MH, sr. Cole Valley Christian; Viola Hayes, OH, jr., Ririe; Sara Mariscal-Weinert, MH/OH, jr., West Side; Meya Young, OH/OPP, sr., Melba.

Honorable Mention

Kennidee Anderson, OPP, sr., Ririe; Grace Beardin, MB, sr., Orofino; Makinley Bond, MB, Sr., Ririe; Madison Cheney, S/RS/MH, jr., Kellogg; Rylee Nielson, MH/OH, sr., Firth; Riglee Peterson, OH, so., Malad; Ella Stosich, OH, jr., Melba.

1A Division I

Coach of the Year: Deb Blazzard, Troy

Player of the Year: Jolee Ecklund – MH, jr., Troy

First team

Lily Leidenfrost, S, sr., Logos; Isabelle Monk, OH, sr., Genesee; Dericka Morgan, OH, jr., Troy;

Sydnee Smith, OH, jr., Grace; Ashlee Stranger, OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh; Makenzie Stout, S, sr., Genesee; Olivia Tyler, S, jr., Troy.

Second team

Falon Bedke, MH/OH, sr., Oakley; Paige Black, S, so., Carey; Giselle Gil, S, sr., Murtaugh; Laney Landmark, OH, jr., Kamiah; Josie Larson, S, sr., Potlatch; Melodie Straatman, OH, jr., Grace; Ady Stranger, OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh.

Honorable Mention

Bella Anderson, OH, so., Genesis Prep; Karlie Chapman, S, sr., Shoshone; Ella DeJong, OPP/RS, jr., Lighthouse Christian; Evelyn Grauke, MB, Jr., Logos; Jane Parke, MH, sr., Carey; Lacee Power, S/RS, sr., Oakley; Kristin Wemhoff, L/S, sr., Prairie.

1A Division II

Coach of the Year: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend

Player of the Year: Annelie Wilson – MB, jr., Horseshoe Bend

First team

Olivia Bauer, OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend; Isabelle Eppich, MH/MB, sr., Council; Abby Howerton, OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend; Kirsten Krause, S, so., Grace Lutheran; Aliyah Meyer, S, so., Horseshoe Bend; Calyn Permann, S, so., Rockland; Taylor Wilson, MH/DS, sr., Rockland.

Second team

Ali Drussel, L, sr., Mackay; Autumn Farr, MH, so., Rockland; Emma Jensen, OH/DS, sr., Rockland; Kenadie Kirk, S/RS, jr., Deary; Hailey Taylor, OH, jr., Kendrick; Torey Tschida, L, jr., Horseshoe Bend; Adelaide Wilson, OH/DS, sr., Rockland.

Honorable Mention

Hailey Astle, MH, sr., Dietrich; Sadie Bird, S, sr., Leadore; Mali Hall, OH, jr., Grace Lutheran; Mackenzie Mackay, DS/S, sr., Leadore; Megan Moore – MB, sr., Mackay; Paige Valliere, S, sr., Clark Fork; Hope Zollman, OH/MH, Jr., Council.