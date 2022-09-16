PREP VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Enterprise Invitational features strong list of teams | High-school

DAVID MUNDEE



The Enterprise Invitational volleyball tournament always features a tough field of teams.

This year’s 13th edition of the tournament on Saturday at the EHS gym is no different.

Half of the competing teams – 8 of 16 – are state ranked in the latest al.com state rankings and two others are just on the outside of the top 10.

The tournament features four pools of four teams each and all four pools have two ranked teams.

Pool A features host Enterprise, No. 3 in Class 7A, and Kinston, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A.

Pool B features Class 5A, No. 4 ranked UMS-Wright and 5A No. 9 Providence Christian.

Pool C features Class 4A, No. 9 Geneva and 3A, No. 9 Houston Academy.

Pool D features 3A No. 7 Prattville Christian and 2A No. 6 GW Long.

People are also reading…

The two teams that were nominated for the poll but not in the top 10 are Class 5A Rehobeth (Pool A team) and 4A Andalusia (Pool B).

Other teams at Saturday’s tournament include Ashford (Pool A), Goshen (Pool B), Central-Phenix City and Wicksburg (Pool C) and Dothan and Opp (Pool D).

The tournament starts at 8 am with six pool matches. Following pool play, the teams will be seeded for the Gold or Silver Bracket tournament. The top two teams in each pool play for the Championship title in the Gold Bracket and the third and fourth-place pool teams play in the Silver Bracket.

The Championship matches are expected to be played around 5-6 pm

Geneva County Tournament: After several years of holding a county tournament, Geneva County coaches elected not to play one this year since all the teams play each other multiple times during the season in home-and-home contests.

This year’s event was originally scheduled for this Saturday in Slocomb.

Florala Tournament: Dale County and New Brockton were initially penciled in to play in this Saturday’s Florala Tournament, but Dale County has now elected not to play in the tournament and New Brockton is sending just its junior varsity team to the tournament.

Season’s halfway point: The volleyball regular-season has hit the halfway point before area tournaments in mid-October and no local team has clinched the No. 1 position in an area, although several have strong grips on the top spot.

Enterprise leads five-team Class 7A, Area 3 with a 3-0 record with five area matches to play and Providence Christian is 3-0 through the first rotation in Class 5A, Area 3 as is Houston Academy in Class 3A, Area 2.

GW Long has a leg up in Class 2A, Area 4 after its three-set win over Ariton earlier this week. The two meet again in Ariton next Thursday, which will likely decide that area. Both still have remaining matches against area foe Barbour County after that, so they can’t officially clinch, but both are prohibitive favorites in those matches.

All the other AHSAA areas in the Dothan Eagle coverage area are just getting into the meat of their area schedule with no clear separation at the top.

Team drop: Four Dothan Eagle coverage teams dropped in the latest al.com state volleyball poll released Thursday morning, including GW Long in Class 2A despite two wins, one over a ranked team (Ariton) during the week.

The Rebels (7-3) dropped two spots from fourth to sixth after strong weeks by Lamar County (15-1) and Sand Rock (15-5) vaulted those two over GW Long. Lamar County won two games over ranked teams, while Sand Rock had a 5-1 week, losing only to Class 3A, No. 2 ranked Plainview in the Fort Payne Tournament finals.

Other area teams to drop in the poll were Geneva, Ariton and Lakeside School. Geneva, which fell from the Ranks as an unbeaten team with a tournament loss to Andalusia, dropped from No. 7 to No. 9 in Class 4A. Ariton, after its loss to GW Long, slide down one to No. 9 in Class 2A, while Lakeside, which went 1-1 in the week, fell from fourth to sixth in the AISA poll.

All the other area teams stayed the same — Enterprise (No, 3, 7A), Providence Christian (No. 9, 5A), Houston Academy (No. 9, 3A) and Kinston (No. 7, 1A).

A new area team was nominated but didn’t make the top 10 – Samson (8-2) in Class 2A. Rehobeth is also among others Nominated in Class 5A.