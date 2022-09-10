Prep Volleyball: Nordics Rally to beat Wolves for road win 3-1 | News, Sports, Jobs

CARNEY — The North Dickinson girls volleyball team wasn’t about to leave Carney-Nadeau empty-handed, rallying after a Game 1 defeat to beat the host Wolves 3-1 on Thursday night.

The visiting Nordics (3-1) dropped the first game 25-22 but then rallied to take control and win the next three games 25-22, 25-15 and 25-21.

“This was a good test for us,” said North Dickinson Coach Taylor Johnson. “It was the best I’ve seen (us) play all season.

“The girls just had great energy.”

For the second consecutive match, Johnson said the Nordics struggled early to control the serve. But, much like their win over visiting Forest Park on Tuesday, North Dickinson eventually sorted it out.

“Once we controlled the serve, we took control of the game,” she added.

Senior netter Micah Lindolm led the Nordics with 17 digs and Maggie Mattson had eight digs, with Lily DePotie adding a solid all-round performance with nine aces, seven kills and four digs.

The Nordics also got key contributions serving from Mya Grunlund with seven aces and four kills, Delaney Kramer with three aces and two kills, and Jessica Harwath with one ace and four kills.

NIAGARA 3, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 0

NIAGARA 3, COLEMAN 1

NIAGARA — The Niagara Badgers won both matches, defeating visiting St. Thomas Aquinas and Coleman, in a triangular meet at home on Thursday.

The host Badgers first downed STAA in three games 25-8, 25-14 and 25-13.

“STAA is a developing team and worked to keep the ball in play,” said Niagara Coach Carol St. Arnauld. “They have a good Coach that will continue to push her team.”

Niagara faced a tougher challenge in its second match against Coleman. The Badgers won the first two games 25-22 and 25-18, with Coleman taking the third game 25-23. But Niagara was able to close out the match by winning the fourth game 25-20.

“Coleman came to Niagara hungry and played us well,” St. Arnauld said. “At times, we were timid at that net, defense was high and struggled at the serving line. Although, once again, my girls had their back against the wall and persevered.”

That included coming back from an 18-13 deficit in the fourth game.

“I’m proud of this team and will continue to push them as I know what they are capable of,” St. Arnauld added.

Morgan Borchardt had an outstanding match against Coleman, leading the Badgers with three aces, 13 kills, one block, 25 assists and 13 digs. Abby Wells also hit double-digits with 17 digs, seven aces, two kills and 3 assists, while Erin Lukowicz added 13 digs to go with three aces, six kills and one assist, and Elesia Sweig chipped in 11 digs to go with an ace and one assist.

FLORENCE 3, STEPHENSON 0

FLORENCE — The Florence girls varsity volleyball team proved it indeed takes a team to win, overcoming an injury to one of its key players to beat visiting Stephenson 3-0 on Thursday night by scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-19 .

The Ladycats (10-6-1) were without star middle hitter Kamdan Johnson, who is out with an ankle injury.

But the team stepped up to the challenge, according to Florence Coach Teresa Chrisman.

“The Ladycats adjusted and grew tonight,” Chrisman said. “It was our Senior Night and senior outside hitter Morgan Tomczak showed up.

Tomzak led Florence with 19 kills and was 100% with her serves, while teammate Vicky Peterson “had a nice night at the net,” according to her coach, with four block kills. Maddie Johnson had 26 assists and Leah Young added 15 digs.

“Stephenson was a scrappy team but could not shut down Tomczak,” Chrisman added. “I’m super proud of how they played and adjusted. That’s what matters, we played hard and communicated probably the best we have.”