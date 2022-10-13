PREP VOLLEYBALL | News, Sports, Jobs

East Palestine 3, Waterloo 0

ATWATER — East Palestine’s volleyball team topped Waterloo, 25-20, 25-23, 25-12, Wednesday.

For the Bulldogs, Mia Lee had seven points, two aces, four blocks and 18 kills, Elle Berger 16 points, two aces and eight kills, Gabby Andre nine points and 13 assists and Leila Martin seven points.

East Palestine (12-8) hosts Toronto today.

East Palestine won the junior varsity match, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18. Amara Wilson had 11 points, while Cami Kridler had 10 points for the winners.

Columbiana 3, Ursuline 2

YOUNGSTOWN — Columbiana outlasted Ursuline, 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 23-25, 15-8, Wednesday.

For the Clippers (14-8), Ellie Jackson had 34 digs and 17 assists, Ava Heinrich 18 kills and 16 points, Cameron Perkins 22 digs and 13 assists, Delaney Dixon 18 digs and 12 points and Kelsey Cameron 13 points and five digs.

Columbiana won the jayvee match, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19.

For the Clippers, Maria Malcomson had 19 assists and eight points, Evy Rapp 16 digs and two kills and Emily Reash 11 points and nine digs.

Columbiana will begin tournament play at home against South Range on Tuesday.

Lisbon 3, Urban Scholars 0

LISBON — Lisbon defeated the Academy of Urban Scholars, 25-5, 25-9, 25-9, Wednesday.

For Lisbon (7-14), Madison Marriner had nine points, Izzy Lannon 11 points, Cami Freeland seven kills, Eliza Baker eight points and five kills, Olivia May two kills.

Lisbon starts Sectional tournament play at Southern Local at 7:30 pm Tuesday.

East Canton 3, Leetonia 1

LEETONIA — East Canton captured its second win by Downing Leetonia, 25-16, 25-18, 15-25, 26-24, Wednesday.

East Canton is 2-19 and Leetonia is 2-18.

South Range 3, Mooney 1

YOUNGSTOWN — Senior Jamie Feren got the 1,000th assist of her career in helping South Range pass Youngstown Mooney, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12, 25-14, Wednesday.

Leaders for the Raiders were Maria Primavera with 24 kills and two aces, Sarah Kuhns 28 assists and four aces and Gianna Pasquale 27 digs.

South Range also won the junior varsity match in two games.