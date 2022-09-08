PREP VOLLEYBALL | News, Sports, Jobs

Columbiana 3, Jackson-Milton 2

COLUMBIANA — Columbiana went the distance to knock off Jackson-Milton 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 15-6 on Wednesday.

Columbiana is 5-2.

For the Clippers, Ellie Jackson had 13 kills, 17 assists and 23 digs. Ava Heinrich added 13 kills, 15 digs and 12 points. Delaney Dixon had 30 digs and 14 points. Mary Hepler had 28 digs and six kills. Cameron Perkins had 20 digs, 17 assists, seven kills and 10 points.

Columbiana’s jayvees won 25-5, 25-20. Maria Malcomson had 25 points and 11 aces. Megan Moser had seven kills.

Columbiana is at Wellsville today.

Toronto 3, Lisbon 0

TORONTO — Lisbon dropped a 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 decision to Toronto on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils got six kills from Cami Freeland, 15 assists from Stefanee Stacey and 28 digs from Eliza Baker.

Lisbon (1-6) will host Valley Christian today.

Toronto also won the junior varsity match, 25-22, 25-21. Krystin Reckner served seven points for Lisbon.

Heartland 3, Leetonia 0

COLUMBIANA — Heartland Christian evened its mark at 3-3 by sweeping Leetonia, 25-18, 25-16, 25-5, Wednesday.

Topping the Lions were Sophia Stewart with 13 points, seven kills, eight assists and nine digs; Bella Drok’s nine points, two aces, 15 assists and six digs; and Lauren Miasek seven points, eight kills and nine digs.

Heartland also won the junior varsity match, 25-4, 25-15. For the Lions, Rachel Reynolds had 11 points, six aces and five kills and Mary Baker had 10 points, seven aces and three kills.

Heartland will play at Youngstown Ursuline at 5 pm today.

Girard 3, South Range 0

GIRARD — Girard bested South Range 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 on Tuesday.

For South Range (5-3, 2-2 in the Northeast 8) Gianna Pasquale had 20 digs. Maria Primavera had 10 kills and 14 digs. Mary Kuhns had 16 assists and 10 digs.

Oak Glen 3, Indian Creek 0

NEW MANCHESTER, W.Va. — Oak Glen’s volleyball team defeated Indian Creek 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 on Wednesday.

Brooklyn Six had 13 kills, while Ashlyn Six added 12 kills for the Golden Bears. Averi Martin added seven kills. Jersey Smith had 31 assists, while Hannah Kliner had five digs.

Oak Glen’s reserves won 25-16, 25-18. Ella Stewart had five kills, while Haylee Stewart had four kills. Kensington McConnachie had 13 assists.