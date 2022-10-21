PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lake City bounces Coeur d’Alene in regional second-place game





COEUR d’ALENE — Senior Aubrey Stennett had seven kills, three aces and 17 assists for Lake City in a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 win over the Coeur d’Alene Vikings in the 5A Region 1 loser-out second -place match is Thursday.

“Aubrey is just consistent and doesn’t get rattled on the court,” Lake City Coach Michelle Kleinberg said. “She did a good job of keeping the energy up tonight.”

Lake City (19-4) Advances to a state play-in match against Centennial High of Boise on Saturday at Grangeville High at 1 p.m.

Coeur d’Alene finishes 17-10.

Senior Allie Bowman had 29 digs, junior Ava Johnson four kills, senior Ella Hosfeld six kills, four aces and 14 digs, senior Emberlyn Reynolds eight kills and three blocks and senior Payton Peugh 10 kills and one ace for Lake City.

Senior Madi Symons had 19 kills and three blocks, sophomore Paisley Goings nine kills and 13 digs, junior Gia Janke two blocks, junior Bailey Jaworski 24 assists, 15 digs and two aces, sophomore Lizzy Hardy six assists and sophomore Gracie Legg 13 digs and four aces for Coeur d’Alene.

“It was a good game on both sides of the net,” Kleinberg said. “Beating Coeur d’Alene is never an easy task and we had to be disciplined to get that done.”

Wallace d.

Lakeside

COEUR d’ALENE — The top-seeded Miners defeated the third-seeded Knights in five sets in the 1A Division I District 1 Championship match, advancing to state starting next Friday at Madison High in Rexburg.

Wallace (10-6) is 11th in the final regular-season MaxPreps rankings.

Lakeside, which upset second-seeded Genesis Prep on Tuesday in five sets, finishes 4-9.

Arianna Javier-Gorr had nine kills and 25 digs for Lakeside, Martina Rivera eight kills, 14 assists, three blocks and eight digs, Tylah Lambert six kills, 16 assists, two aces and four digs, and Kimberly Pluff six kills, seven digs, and two aces.

“We are so proud of how the girls played this past week,” Lakeside Coach Te’a Kolar said. “They have made such progress from the beginning of the season, and I hope they all can see that now.”

Clark Fork d.

The soil

COEUR d’ALENE — Paige Valliere had 13 assists and three aces for the top-seeded Wampus Cats in a 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 win over the Tigers in the 1A Division II District 1 Championship match at Christianson Gymnasium.

Eloise Shelton had 10 kills for Clark Fork (12-4), which advances to the state 1A Division II tournament next Friday at Madison High in Rexburg.

Mullan finishes 6-8.