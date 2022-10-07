PREP VOLLEYBALL: Houston Academy Downs Dothan

Staff Reports



Houston Academy swept Dothan in a high school volleyball match Thursday afternoon at the Houston Academy gym, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23.

Mary Suzan Aman earned 15 kills and three digs, Carryne Chancey six kills and eight digs and Onika Sukoff three aces and 11 digs to lead the winning Raiders. Abby Caldwell delivered 28 assists, 10 digs and two kills, Whiddon Armstrong had five kills and three digs and Tylaya Lingo had two kills, two blocks and six digs. Kaleigh Heard added two aces and five digs.

Dothan was led by Zaele Curry with eight kills, three blocks and nine digs, AnnaKay Karabin with two aces, three kills and two digs and Marah Delgado with three aces, 12 digs and two assists. Peyton Preston had three kills and two blocks, Aaliayh Taylor had two kills and three blocks and Lauren Yu had 10 assists and two digs. Kayden Martin added seven digs and Amara Menefee three digs.

People are also reading…

GW Long wins two: GW Long defeated Pleasant Home 25-10, 25-15, 25-16 in a best-of-five match and 25-23, 25-10 in a best-of-three match to improve to 19-6 on the season.

Emma Claire Long earned 22 kills, four aces, 18 digs and three blocks, while Miranda Smith amassed 16 kills, six blocks and six digs and Ally Whitehead 15 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Sawyer Hughes delivered 50 assists, four kills and four digs and Maleah Long 20 assists, six kills and two digs. Ainsley Watts earned 35 digs defensively and Callie Joseph had four kills.

Rehobeth Downs Slocomb: Rehobeth defeated Slocomb 25-21, 25-9, 25-19, improving to 27-9 on the season.

For Rehobeth, Helen Williamson earned four aces, 11 kills and seven digs, Emma Arnold amassed 12 kills, three blocks and two digs and Peyton Hartigan delivered 25 assists, two kills and 10 digs. Kryslin Lane had three kills and three digs and Kerigan Freeman had two kills. Adriana Delgado and Carolyn Merrill both had 10 digs, while Addison Benton had six digs, Emerson Trotter five digs and Karaline Paulk two digs.

Slocomb splits: Slocomb lost to Rehobeth 25-21, 25-9, 25-19 and beat Geneva County 25-21, 25-19, 25-9.

In the loss to Rehobeth, Faith Brookshire had five kills, four aces and eight digs and Arianna Knox had four kills and six blocks. Versus Geneva County, Shelby Hagler earned six kills and two aces and Brookshire four aces and four kills, while Alyana Santora earned six aces and Knox four kills and three blocks.

Opp falls to Andalusia: Opp fell to Andalusia 25-11, 26-24, 25-17.

For Opp (9-15), Amiya Thompson had six kills and three digs, Amaya Womack three aces, three kills and three digs, while Brooke Moseley had six assists and six digs, Megan Pinson 14 digs and Cuba Wiggins four blocks.

Ariton wins two: Ariton defeated New Brockton 25-20, 25-17 and Goshen 25-15, 25-7.

Hollis Cherry delivered 31 assists and five aces and Kaydee Phillips earned 16 kills, 18 digs and two blocks, while April Munn amassed 11 kills and seven blocks. Blair Hughes finished with nine kills and Mattie Heath seven kills.

New Brockton splits: New Brockton lost to Ariton 25-20, 25-17 and beat Goshen 25-19, 25-23.

In the loss to Ariton, Ava Elmore had four kills, Angel McBay two kills and Samantha Payton six assists.

In the win over Goshen, Payton delivered 18 assists and three aces, Anna Clark eight kills and two assists and Elmore four kills and three aces. AnnaLynn Hanson earned three kills and two digs, while Aniya Barkley had three kills and McBay two kills.

Goshen loses twice: Goshen fell to New Brockton 25-19, 25-23 and to Ariton 25-15, 25-7.

Kaci Wilkes had 12 kills, three aces, five assists and five digs and Alyssa Sparks had three kills and seven digs, while Emily Hussey earned 19 digs and Jaci Rushing delivered 13 assists.

Samson Downs Kinston: Samson defeated Kinston 27-25, 25-11, 25-15, improving to 17-9 overall.

Paige Norris earned seven kills, three aces and five blocks, Makayla Phillips four kills and two blocks and Alli Brooke Godwin three kills. Ava Robertson had six assists and Shaylei Mock five assists. Brantley Edberg added two blocks.

For Kinston, Baylee Smith had six kills.

Wiregrass Kings fall: The Wiregrass Kings lost to Conecuh Springs 25-21, 28-30, 15-13.

Emma Graham earned four aces, eight digs and two assists, Becca Wise had six kills and three aces and Amy Sexton had three aces, three kills and five digs. Anna Waddell earned 10 kills and three digs, KB Weed delivered 17 assists and seven digs, while Jessie Tedder had six digs and Anna Ryan Sharp had two kills and four digs.

HA beats Dothan: Houston Academy defeated Dothan 25-20, 25-22.

Molly Rutland delivered six aces and 12 assists, Millie Gay earned three aces, six kills and two blocks and Emma King Armstrong had two aces and five kills. Emily Maddox had two kills, two assists and three digs, while Mallory Magrino had nine digs, Louisa Faulk three digs and Emily Adams two digs.

For Dothan, Maggie Benton earned five kills, two aces and three digs and Brantlee McCarthy delivered four aces. Catherine Farmer had five assists and four digs and Lindsey Bright had three assists for DHS. Harmoni Descalzi added four digs and Lillian Shaughnessy two digs.

Opposite Andalusia: Opp rallied past Andalusia in a tight one, 19-25, 26-24, 15-12.

Carreline Spears earned 10 kills and seven digs and Madi Wilson delivered 18 assists and 10 digs for Opp. CB Johnson added six kills, two aces and six digs and Shelby Greenacre had 21 digs.

Opp improved to 15-4 with the 15 wins the second most all time by a Bobcat JV team.

Kinston Downs Samson: Kinston defeated Samson 22-25, 25-13, 15-9.

Lilli Sumblin delivered nine assists, Brynne Kelley three kills and Kalie Davis two aces for Kinston, which finished the season 11-4.

For Samson, Holly Warren earned four aces, seven kills and two blocks, Emma Sormrude had three aces and three kills and Aubrie Mock had three assists and two aces. Heidi Warren delivered four assists and Kelsi Bludsworth two assists.

Wiregrass Kings win: The Wiregrass Kings beat Harvest Christian 25-23, 25-22.

Emma Schulman earned seven kills, four aces, three digs and two assists, Lily Barrett six aces, four kills and six digs and Josalyn Howe four kills, 13 assists and two digs. Ellie Alford added three kills and two aces and Breanna Rivenbark had two digs.