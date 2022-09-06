Prep Volleyball: Helias JV, frosh results

The Helias freshman team won two matches and the JV team split its matches Saturday against Kickapoo and Nixa.

The freshman team won 25-13, 25-9 against Kickapoo. Alyson Thessen had a team-high five kills, while Liza Boyd finished with nine digs. Ellie Anderson had 11 service points, nine assists and five digs, while Linley Pleus added eight service points and five assists.

In the second match of the day, the freshmen won 24-26, 25-20, 25-22 against Nixa. Anderson had seven kills, followed by Savanah Pemberton with six kills and Thessen with four kills. Boyer tallied 15 digs, Pleus had 11 service points and eight assists, Thessen had nine service points, Anderson had seven assists and five service points and Pemberton added two blocks.

With the wins, the Helias freshman team improved to 4-0.

The JV team opened the day with a 25-16, 26-24 win against Kickapoo. Hannah Hentges led the Lady Crusaders with 10 kills and seven digs, while Avery Saucier had 11 assists and Sophie Verslues tallied 12 digs. Lauren Schroeder finished with six digs and four aces, Carsyn Ellis had five kills and Sydney Suthoff had five assists.

Nixa won the JV match 25-16, 25-18, dropping Helias’ record to 5-2-2. Sauier finished with five digs, four assists and three aces, Cora Steinlage had four blocks and Verslues added seven digs. Hentges, Alyssa Muenks and Kendal Herzing each had two kills.

Helias is back in action Thursday at home against Hickman. The freshman and JV matches start at 5 pm