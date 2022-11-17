Prep volleyball: Fargo North falls to Bismarck Century in Class A quarterfinals – InForum

BISMARCK — Bismarck Century began its hunt for a third consecutive Class A volleyball state title Thursday morning with a win over Fargo North in Bismarck.

The Patriots (West No. 1) took the win in straight sets 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 to move on to Friday’s state semifinals while the Spartans, the East No. 4 seed, head to the consolation semifinals.

Fargo North’s Betsy Schiltz returns a volley against Bismarck Century during the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament at the Bismarck Events Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

The quarterfinals appearance was the first at the state level for North since 2011

“I think they played their hearts out so they did a good job fighting against a really great team that has experience and success here,” said Fargo North head Coach Rachel Hummel. “For our kids, they’ve never been on a stage like this together.”

Following the first set loss, North took the lead in set two, going up 7-2 thanks in part to a four-point run with libero Evy Berg serving.

Fargo North’s Audrey Rydell fires a shot against Bismarck Century’s Eden Fridley and Claire Bauman during the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament at the Bismarck Events Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

Century tied the set and took the lead with a six-point run Moments later, which included an ace from Logan Nissley.

In the third set, North was able to grab the lead twice early — 5-4 then 7-5 — after going Punch for Punch with Century before the Patriots took control.

“We got the nerves out in the first set and played hard,” said Hummel. “I’m proud of how they finished. There were a couple (mistakes) in the middle but Century is a great team.”

While Hummel noted the performances of Evy Berg (22 digs) and senior outside hitter Haidyn Tollefson (6 kills, 8 digs), she said the Spartans gave their all as a team.

Betsy Schiltz led the team with 32 assists while Reagan Carlson led the team with nine kills.

Fargo North’s Betsy Schiltz and Anna Nelson defend a shot against Bismarck Century’s Claire Bauman during the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament at the Bismarck Events Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

The Spartans’ Audrey Rydell had eight kills and Solei Berg had seven kills.

Nissley led the Patriots with 15 kills while Haren Fitterer led the team with 15 digs. Nissley (11), Quinn Kost (10) and Eden Fridley (13) also hit double digit digs.

Century’s Kost (16) and Geneva Ding (14) combined for 30 assists.

Fargo North’s Evy Berg fends off a spike from Bismarck Century during the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament at the Bismarck Events Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

North heads to the consolation bracket at 1 pm Friday. Hummel is hopeful her team makes the most of the state tournament experience.

“(We want) to still find a way to enjoy this experience,” she said. “It still matters and we want to end on a high note. We get another chance to play two more days together.”

Fargo North fans cheer on the Spartans against Bismarck Century during the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament at the Bismarck Events Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. David Samson/The Forum